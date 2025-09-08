Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Sunday didn’t go the way Russell Wilson had hoped in his New York Giants debut in a dismal offensive performance vs. the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, his wife Ciara was at MTV’s Video Music Awards in a head-turning fit.
The 36-year-old Wilson is in his 13th NFL season after coming to New York after one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Last season Ciara was a hit at Steelers games with her fits like like her furry black boots look. She also crushed him in jean shorts during training camp in a side-by-side photo.
There was no game-day fit for her Sunday as the team traveled to the nation’s capital, but she did show off her fire “Lady in Red ❤️“ minidress fit for the VMAs.
She even danced with singer Tyla.
While Ciara was feeling the good vibes and dancing for joy, Wilson and the Giants were doing anything but. He was just 17-for-37 with 168 yards and no touchdowns in the 21-6 defeat. Fans are really starting to clamour to see rookie Jaxson Dart start over him after that.
The Giants are on the road again Sunday, September 14, vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Will Ciara be dropping a game-day fit then?
