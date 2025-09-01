Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC debut
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been controversial ever since the six-time Super Bowl winning New England Patriots legend was seen sneaking out shirtless from her rented Airbnb.
Not only that, it's always been under scrutiny when they officially started dating and what is the true age difference.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU
Now both have been fully reported and vetted, and their staggering 49-year age difference has finally been confirmed and is back in the spotlight for Belichick, 73, in his head coaching debut for the North Carolina Tar Heels, with Hudson, 24, by his side.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson, 24, wears mermaid minidress harkening Bill Belichick viral moment
So when did they officially meet?
Pablo Torre, on his excellent investigative podcast, "Pablo Torre Finds Out," did all the dirty work and got to the bottom of it.
In fact, Torre even tracked down the Airbnb owners of the now famous topless rendezvous: topless Belichick, that is.
"She's with this creepy old guy," the Airbnb owners said. "It's either her relative or her drug dealer—because of the age discrepancy. ... Must be a freakin' coke dealer."
RELATED: 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Bill Belichick
Torre also discovered that Hudson had already been attending Patriots games in Belichick's personal seats, and that they had actually started dating when the failed Miss Maine was 19, not 20, as had previously been reported.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson scolds UNC football staff in scary power trip
So they actually started dating around 2020, three years before Belichick left the Patriots. We'll leave it to other outlets to figure out if he was still supposedly dating ex-girlfriend Linda Holiday.
Hudson finally reveals their true age difference
It had always remained unclear what Hudson's official birthday and birth year was, but the former college cheerleader finally revealed she turned 24 in early April. with a UNC Tar Heels basketball jersey on her Instagram Stories that showed off her age, "24."
So there you have it, case closed.
Now the former beauty pageant turned Belichick social media and PR CEO will be ready for the spotlight, 49 years younger and ready for her national stage close-up.
Almost like she's been training her whole life for this.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad