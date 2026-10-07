Yankees Pitcher Max Fried Confirms Baby News With Girlfriend Before Game 3

The New York Yankees face a must-win Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 7.

The Yankees tapped Max Fried to take the mound on Wednesday. While Fried battled through two separate stints on the injured list due to an elbow bruise, that's not why he also missed tonight's big start.

Fried, who rarely speaks about his private life, confirmed that his girlfriend, Reni Meyer-Whalley, is expecting their first child and that she's due any day now.

Yankees pitcher Max Friend and his pregnant girlfriend, Reni Meyer-Whalley, at The Refinery in Brooklyn, New York. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The 32-year-old Yankees star broke his silence on his girlfriend's upcoming due date while speaking to reporters on October 6.

"I'd not like to get too into the personal stuff, but yeah, that's true," Fried told reporters. When asked if the impending due date complicates anything, "No," he answered.

While Meyer-Whalley could possibly go into labor during the game, he can't not start with the Yankees down 0-2 in the best-of-five series.

Sep 22, 2026: New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) reacts during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’ve got a real supportive family that understands that this is my job,” Fried explained ahead of his 24th career playoff game. “And it’s not going to affect what happens tomorrow.”

“It’s a must-win game,” Fried continued. “If we don’t win, we go home. This is where you leave everything out on the field. There’s nothing else to save anything for. I understand the leash is probably going to be pretty small, and we’re going to do whatever we can to win, so for me, it’s leave everything out there.”

Fans Had Strongly Mixed Reactions to Yankees' Max Fried's Decision to Play While Padres Star Closer Mason Miller Went on Paternity Leave

Sep 30, 2026: San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) went on paternity leave during the 2026 MLB Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Fried has no hesitations over remaining on the roster, his decision comes on the heels of San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller taking paternity leave and missing a must-win Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller's wife, Jordan, went into labor on Tuesday afternoon and the Padres went on to defeat Milwaukee 4-3 to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Miller's paternity leave is short, as he's expected to rejoin the lineup for Game 4.

Postseason paternity leave gives players at least one day away from the team and a maximum of three days. With Miller and Fried's decision happening simultaneously --- fans had some thoughts.

MLB analyst Dan Clark posted on X, "Mason Miller and Max Fried have kids due imminently. Miller takes paternity leave and ditches the Padres. Fried stays with Yankees and ditches his wife. What do you think is the right call? As a dad of two, both via emergency C-section (put under), I think Fried is selfish."

One person replied, "They both made the right call and you are a scum bag for commenting on their own personal family decisions. Fried plays for the 27 time world series champion yankees. The expectations are a little different dont you think?"

Another fan commented, "All you have to do is look back to Alex Vesia and know taking the leave is the right thing to do."

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Dodgers star relief pitcher Alex Vesia went on paternity leave ahead of last year's playoffs after his wife, Kayla Vesia, went into labor. However, their baby girl, Sol, was stillborn. He remained away from the team amid their heartbreaking loss and the Dodgers went on to become back-to-back World Series champions.

Overall, there is no right or wrong choice. It's a deeply personal decision and the right move is different for each family.