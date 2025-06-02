Yankees star Aaron Judge has surprising answer about baby Nora at home
Reigning American League MVP and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on track to win the award again for a third time after a historic start to the season. While he’s ruling on the baseball field, he’s also helping take care of his four-month old baby girl at home. When asked about his daughter and life at home, he gave a surprising answer.
Judt is clearly the “boss” in MLB right now, leading the league with a .391 average, with 21 home homes (3rd), and 50 RBIs (4th). But at home, it’s a different story.
Before the Yankees finally got back on track Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium and right after an 18-2 brutal loss where Judge hit two home runs, the 33-year-old was interviewed by Yankees legend and Fox Sports MLB analyst Derek Jeter who asked him a about “new boss” baby Nora Rose Judge at home.
“You have a new boss now. That was just born at the beginning of the season. Now, how does that change your perspective?” Jeter asked, to which Judge replied, “Yeah, it is a new boss… Mr. Steinbrenner is a boss, but Nora Rose is definitely a new boss.”
Steinbrenner refers to the family of the Yankees owners.
Nora Rose was born January 27 to Aaron and his wife Samantha Bracksieck. The couple has been married since 2021 and Nora is their first child.
The 6-foot-7 Judge comes off as gentle giant off the field, but keeps his home life very private. After all, he has a “new boss” at home to answer to.
