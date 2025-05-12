The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Yankees star Aaron Judge shares rare glimpse of his baby Nora

The only thing that topped the New York MVP’s day at the plate on Sunday was the photo he shared of his wife and new baby girl.

Matt Ryan

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands in the dugout against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands in the dugout against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge had a Mother’s Day to remember not only with his play on the field, but his adorable post of his wife and their new baby girl.

The New York Yankees slugger is on a historic pace leading the league in average, home runs, and RBIs. On Sunday, he went 4-for-5 at the plate to bring his average to .409. It’s unreal what the reigning American League MVP is doing.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge/Instagram

He’s also a new girl dad having had his first child, daughter Nora Rose, with wife Samantha Bracksieck a little over three months ago in January. After his amazing performance in a 12-2 thumping of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon, he posted a rare and adorable black and white photo of Bracksieck holding Nora in her arms along with a sweet message for her:

“Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for blessing my life with so much love and joy every day! 💕“

Samantha Bracksieck and Nora Rose
Aaron Judge/Instagram

Bracksieck and Judge met in high school in California and then went to college together at Fresno State University. They tied the knot in 2021.

That’s what it’s all about — it’s not about the records at the plate, it’s about family. Hopefully, like Judge’s game, it was an amazing day for Bracksieck and baby Nora.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge with wife Samantha Bracksieck / IMAGO / Cover-Images

