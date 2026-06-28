Skip to main content
The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Viktor Hovland Breaks Tradition With Girlfriend Tuva Before Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland is a new man with girlfriend Tuva Dahl Jensen by his side.
Emily Bicks|
Viktor Hovland with girlfriend Tuva Jensen as caddie during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament.
Viktor Hovland with girlfriend Tuva Jensen as caddie during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament. | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Viktor Hovland pushed past the World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, to enter the final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship in first place.

Hovland has little wiggle room on Sunday with just a one-shot lead over Scheffler. However, after shooting 6-under 64 on Moving Day to reach 20 under for the tournament, the Norwegian golfer appears ready to pull off the upset.

In addition to a large crowd of Norwegian fans in town for the World Cup cheering on the 28-year-old in Cromwell, Connecticut, Hovland also has the support of his girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve been in this position,” Hovland told reporters of being atop the leaderboard. “For me, to go up against the No.1 player in the world in front of so many people out here today, it was really cool. Also, just see that my game held up, as well."

Fans hope to spot Jensen in the crowd at TPC River Highlands when he tees off on June 28.

Viktor Hovland and his girlfriend, Tuva Jensen
Viktor Hovland of Norway with girlfriend Tuva Jensen. | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Fans did a double take when Hovland and Jensen hard launched their relationship at the Masters Par 3 Contest in April. Prior to debuting his romance with the 27-year-old Norwegian school teacher, Hovland was famously single.

Since turning pro in 2019, this marks his first public romance. Hovland traditionally kept his private life private before he started dating the fellow Norwegian.

While it's not clear when Hovland, who's from Oslo, and Jensen, who's from Fredrikstad, first started dating, their romance must've blossomed sometime between Oct. 2025 and April 2026.

Viktor Hovland will no longer be the one single golfer on the European Team

As the only single golfer on Team Europe for the Ryder Cup in 2023, he hilariously posed with all the wives of his teammates following their big win in Rome. He recreated the same photo again in 2025 after Team Europe won at Bethpage Black.

While it's sad to see the biennial photo op come to an end, when the Ryder Cup kicks off in Ireland in 2027, Hovland can happily pose next to Jensen.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Share on XFollow MissBicks
Home/Relationships