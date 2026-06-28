Viktor Hovland Breaks Tradition With Girlfriend Tuva Before Travelers Championship
Viktor Hovland pushed past the World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, to enter the final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship in first place.
Hovland has little wiggle room on Sunday with just a one-shot lead over Scheffler. However, after shooting 6-under 64 on Moving Day to reach 20 under for the tournament, the Norwegian golfer appears ready to pull off the upset.
In addition to a large crowd of Norwegian fans in town for the World Cup cheering on the 28-year-old in Cromwell, Connecticut, Hovland also has the support of his girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve been in this position,” Hovland told reporters of being atop the leaderboard. “For me, to go up against the No.1 player in the world in front of so many people out here today, it was really cool. Also, just see that my game held up, as well."
Fans hope to spot Jensen in the crowd at TPC River Highlands when he tees off on June 28.
Fans did a double take when Hovland and Jensen hard launched their relationship at the Masters Par 3 Contest in April. Prior to debuting his romance with the 27-year-old Norwegian school teacher, Hovland was famously single.
Since turning pro in 2019, this marks his first public romance. Hovland traditionally kept his private life private before he started dating the fellow Norwegian.
While it's not clear when Hovland, who's from Oslo, and Jensen, who's from Fredrikstad, first started dating, their romance must've blossomed sometime between Oct. 2025 and April 2026.
Viktor Hovland will no longer be the one single golfer on the European Team
As the only single golfer on Team Europe for the Ryder Cup in 2023, he hilariously posed with all the wives of his teammates following their big win in Rome. He recreated the same photo again in 2025 after Team Europe won at Bethpage Black.
While it's sad to see the biennial photo op come to an end, when the Ryder Cup kicks off in Ireland in 2027, Hovland can happily pose next to Jensen.
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Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.Follow MissBicks