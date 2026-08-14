Rob Gronkowski Says He Had One Mission at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Rob Gronkowski has never been shy about embracing the spotlight, but at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, the four-time Super Bowl champion had a very different role in mind.

Instead of simply celebrating alongside fellow NFL stars and celebrities, Gronkowski revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek spent much of the evening trying to play matchmaker for former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

The former tight end shared the behind-the-scenes story during an appearance on "The 3rd Hour of Today," offering a glimpse into one of the more unexpected moments from the star-studded July wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Rob Gronkowski Tried to Find Julian Edelman a Date

Gronkowski joked that Edelman was essentially the "third wheel" throughout the celebration, prompting him and Kostek to see if they could help.

"Julian Edelman was the third wheel, so we were kind of looking for some girls for him," Gronkowski said. "Gronkowski quipped during a Thursday, Aug. 13 appearance on The 3rd Hour of Today. "He was like, 'Oh, who's that? Is she single?' I'm like, 'Go for it, Julian.' Camille and I were trying to play matchmaker."

Despite their efforts, Gronkowski admitted the plan never came together.

"No luck, but Julian doesn't need any luck," he said. "The guy, he's a beautiful looking kid."

Edelman later shared photos from the wedding alongside Gronkowski and Kostek, all dressed in black tie attire before heading into the celebration.

Gronkowski Says the Wedding Lived Up to the Hype

While the matchmaking attempt may not have succeeded, Gronkowski had nothing but praise for the wedding itself.

"The dance floor energy was top notch and the wedding was top notch as well," he said. "You couldn't have painted a better picture of how the whole wedding went down, there's no doubt about that."

He also said the reception stayed lively throughout the night.

"Everyone was on the floor," Gronkowski said. "There was DJs, there was magicians going."

As for his own music preferences, Gronkowski joked that he prefers high-energy songs once the dancing begins.

"I need that faster-paced music on the dance floor," he said. "I love music when it's not a beat, but you just love to listen to it on a car ride. But if I'm on the dance floor, I need that hip hop... 'Boots with the fur.' I need that."

The wedding has generated headlines for weeks, with guests continuing to share new stories from the celebration. Gronkowski's revelation adds another memorable chapter, showing that even at one of the year's biggest celebrity events, he couldn't resist trying to help out a longtime friend.