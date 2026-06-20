Rory McIlroy Reflects on Wife Erica's Past Confrontation With Long Island Ryder Cup Fan

The 126th U.S. Open is currently taking place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. One of the biggest names at the event, which runs through Sunday, June 21, is Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is one of the most celebrated golfers of his generation. He's notched six major championships and a career Grand Slam, so the attention always flows his way when he's at a golfing event.

Bethpage Black Long Island Indcident

Unfortunately for McIlroy, being in the spotlight means his wife also takes the brunt of whatever is going on in McIlroy's professional life. Last year, when the golfer was competing at Bethpage Black during the Ryder Cup, McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll faced some hate from fans.

One person in the crowd even threw a beer towards Stoll that hit her hat. McIlroy got upset and walked over to the fans to confront whoever did it, but he was held back from a real confrontation. The incident even made Stoll cry a little, according to The Mirror.

Sep 28, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Wife of Team Europe's Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll and wife of Team Europe captain Luke Donald, Diane Donald during the singles on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. | Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy Understands Angry Fans Are Part of the Life He Gets to Live

Now, McIlroy is back in Long Island for the U.S. Open and he revealed how he felt about being there, particularly after what happened last year.

McIlroy was asked about that incident and his general feeling about returning to the area during the 2026 U.S. Open press conference this week. He had a pretty level-headed idea about the incident.

"Was it a rough week for me at times? Absolutely," he said in the presser. "But, it is what it is. If that's the price to pay to live the life that I'm living, then I'm okay with that. The Ryder Cup is us versus them, very partisan. It's just different."

Rory McIlroy Felt Good After His First-Round at the U.S. Open

Jun 18, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Rory Mcllory reacts after his shot on the nineth during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After the first day of the U.S. Open, McIlroy says he felt good. He shot a 1-under 69, which is a good score in a competitive U.S. Open. Compared to last time he played the same course, when he shot 80 and missed the cut, it was exceptionally good. So, even with some mistakes, he felt solid about his day one performance.

"I think with the conditions today, anything under par or anything around even par is a good score," McIlroy said, according to ESPN. "It was a day to really just keep yourself in the tournament and not shoot yourself out of it, which is exactly what I did eight years ago here."