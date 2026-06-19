2026 U.S. Open Live Leaderboard and Scores

Who are the favorites to win the 2026 U.S. Open?

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are three names likely to be at the forefront of many people’s minds as the U.S. Open descends on Shinnecock Hills.

This tournament is the only major that has eluded Scheffler, who has now been world number one for over 175 weeks, though he has registered four top-10 finishes in just six starts—including a second place finish at Brookline in 2022.

McIlroy won a second straight Masters in April and he looks like a completely different player in the majors now that he doesn’t have the pressure of completing the Grand Slam weighing him down.

As for Young, he’s one of the PGA Tour’s form players—a Players Championship win in March was followed up with a dominant six-stroke victory at the Cadillac Championship in May—and the quality of his iron play could make all the difference as the world’s elite are put to the test in Long Island, New York.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is also having a terrific season and will expect to contend, as will the big-hitting Jon Rahm.

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