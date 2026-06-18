Rory McIlroy Blames Wind and Thanks It After Strong U.S. Open Start

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The wind didn’t win the war against Rory McIlroy during the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. It certainly did take its pound of flesh in the end, though.

Cruising along at three-under par through 16 holes, McIlroy hit two irons he later insisted were pure. His reward, thanks in part to the wind? Two terrible positions he failed to get up and down from, resulting in a very respectable one-under par, which could have been so much better. If not for the wind.

“I didn't feel like I hit two bad iron shots on the last two holes,” McIlroy said afterward.

Indeed he didn't. He just got bad breaks.

The wind was up and down all day at Shinnecock. It peaked around 23 mph as McIlroy made the turn. It helped him make eagle on the par-5 5th. But on those last two shots, the wind gods didn't favor McIlroy.

McIlroy accepted as much with grace. He was “Mr. Brightside” during his post-round press conference, happy to be under par after his first round. He fired an 80 on Thursday the last time the U.S. Open was held here, so it's hard not to be. But he did place some blame on his leaky iron shots coming home on the wind.

McIlroy tallied three birdies and an eagle at Shinnecock on Thursday. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated

McIlroy was in the fairway on the 8th hole, his 17th of the day, 179 yards from the pin. With the wind gusting in his face, he played a 191-yard shot. It was a “really good 6-iron,” in his words. It flew the green and landed in the rough, a kind of fried egg lie, with grass encircling the ball. He couldn't get up and down despite a classy flop shot from a gnarly lie.

“I thought it was going to be the distance,” Rory said, “and it just went through the wind.”

The dreaded wind at Shinnecock. It comes and goes as it pleases.

Another quality drive on the 9th hole, his final of the day, another fairway hit. The ball was on a knob above his feet. That creates a natural draw for a righty.

McIlroy knew it. He took it into account. His towering shot looked good, initially. Then the wind got it again. He ended up long and left of 9, which is a terrible place to be with a left pin placement, as it was Thursday. His playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, got up and down from a similar place. McIlroy did not.

“You're going with the slope with the right-to-left wind, and I just got it going on the wind a little bit too much,” McIlroy explained about the iron shot. “I didn't feel like it was a terrible shot, but you need to be very precise out there.”

On the par-5, 6th, McIlroy wasn't quite precise. Yet the wind gods blessed him in this moment.

Nine years. Worth the wait.



Every shot from Rory's eagle on 5. pic.twitter.com/mPiabyN6UJ — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 18, 2026

He was 194 to the pin after a mammoth, wind-aided 396-yard drive. He chose pitching wedge, not wanting to fly the green. He was playing a 180-yard shot. It went 192 yards, finishing 11 feet from the cup. He made the putt to go three-under.

“I carried that pitching wedge 190 yards,” McIlroy said. “It just shows how strong the wind is out there.”

The wind giveth. The wind taketh away.

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