In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday, NBA MVP Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation distributed more than 1,300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in South LA.

This was the largest Thanksgiving distribution to date for the foundation, which was started by Westbrook in 2012.

Other Lakers' players, including Luka Dončić and Bronny James, have also made efforts to give back to their community during the Thanksgiving holiday. Dawn Staley is another basketball figure who has a history of providing for young people away from the court.

Westbrook Returns to the LA Community Where He Grew Up

The 14th annual Thanksgiving meal distribution by the Why Not? Foundation took place at Jesse Owens Park in South LA, where former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook first played basketball as a child. Westbrook and his family returned to the park to distribute meals to families in need for the annual holiday.

The Westbrook family, as well as the Why Not? Foundation staff and volunteers, distributed Thanksgiving meals to families in need in South LA, as well as groceries, pantry items, blankets, clothing, winter coats and more to help families during the cold winter months.

The items distributed for children included diapers, wipes and baby formula.

Crenshaw soul food chef Marilyn Cole prepared the Thanksgiving meals for the families to take home and reheat on the holiday. The meals were provided to help families celebrate Thanksgiving while reducing some of the financial burden of the season.

Three years ago, Russell Westbrook and the Clippers opened a community court at Jesse Owens Park in South LA where he grew up.



He’s here today handing out Thanksgiving meals and groceries. pic.twitter.com/VVrVoFV3Ou — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 19, 2026

The event, which started with a distribution to about 400 people, saw volunteers distribute more than 1,300 meals this year, according to a post-event report from the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Westbrook's Thanksgiving Efforts Going For 14 Years

"We started this at Jesse Owens Park 14 years ago, and we show up every November. This is home. We've been blessed with more this year, so why not give more back to the community?" Westbrook said in the foundation's announcement.

Despite playing basketball for many other teams in various cities across the country, Russell Westbrook continues to return for his annual Thanksgiving distribution to the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he was raised.

Why Not? Foundation Raises Record $912,500 at Annual Fundraiser

The event was preceded by the foundation’s sixth annual Why Not? Poker Night on Sept. 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This year’s fundraiser brought in a record $912,500, bringing the total raised from the annual poker event to nearly $3 million in six years. The fundraiser’s announcement details how the money supports the foundation’s programs in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City, including the impressive Westbrook Academy which is a South L.A. public charter school launched in 2020 for kids in grades 6-12.

The donations are having a direct impact on the students, with the 2026 class graduating 100 percent of students, and providing impactful experiences via science labs, a film studio and two on-site wellness centers. The school has also employed one social worker for every 115 students, compared with roughly one for every 3,500 across greater L.A County schools.

The Why Not? Foundation will continue to support education, youth development, and mental health and wellness programs for children and families in South Los Angeles, in addition to the annual Thanksgiving distribution.

Westbrook's Foundation Continues Supporting South LA Families

In addition to the Why Not? Foundation’s support of Westbrook Academy, the foundation provides free youth basketball camps where children can learn about more than just basketball.

The Why Not? Foundation also works with many other community organizations to provide wellness, sports, cooking, and leadership programs for children and families in South Los Angeles. In 2025, the foundation worked with other organizations in the Los Angeles area to provide assistance to families affected by the wildfires. More information about the foundation’s community engagement programs can be found on its website.

Funds from the September poker event will be used to support the Why Not? Foundation’s Thanksgiving meals, Westbrook Academy, free youth basketball camps and more for children and families in South Los Angeles.

The following organizations assisted the Why Not? Foundation with the Thanksgiving meal distribution: It’s Bigger Than Us, The Drew League Foundation, We Grow LA, LA County Parks and Recreation, Los Angeles County and Cal Dental USA.

Westbrook has used his platform as an NBA star to help children and families in the South Los Angeles community where he was raised. The Why Not? Foundation was established in 2012, the same year as the foundation’s first Thanksgiving meal distribution. In 2027, the organization will celebrate its 15th anniversary.