Lakers' Luka Doncic and Bronny James Give Kids Early Thanksgiving Surprise Honoring Kobe Charity

Thanksgiving came a little early this year for 100 children in Los Angeles, thanks to Bronny James,Lucic Doncic and their Lakers teammates.

The 22-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James joined several of his teammates on Friday, Nov. 13 to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration at the team's practice facility, where they spent one-on-one time with dozens of students from After-School All-Stars Los Angeles.

The young guests were treated to a Thanksgiving feast, holiday-themed activities, carnival games, a photo station, and a VIP shopping experience.

But there was an even bigger surprise.

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bronny Signs Autographs For Kids

Bronny signed autographs for the kids who lined up to meet him.

Bronny James is in attendance for the Lakers’ Season of Giving event. pic.twitter.com/fyV4PSftsA — Ricardo K Sandoval (@_RicardoSand) November 13, 2026

The Lakers guard also joined the students for several rounds of holiday games, giving them another chance to spend some quality time with the NBA star.

Bronny wasn't the only Lakers star to get into the holiday spirit.

Lakers Join in on Holiday Gift Giving

His teammate, Ziaire Williams, reportedly gave away some of his sandals at the event to children who were eager to try on the 6-foot-9 forward's slides. Williams also joined the kids for a game of Pop-A-Shot.

"I think it's pretty cool," Williams told the "New York Post."

“It’s definitely an inspiration. And to see just real NBA athletes just living regular lives, playing with kids, and doing regular human things that they think we don’t do, it definitely brings a smile to their face," Williams added.

Several other Lakers players, including Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes, also participated in the pop-up Thanksgiving celebration.

"It’s great,” Grimes told the outlet. “Probably one of the best things we can do as NBA players and as professional athletes. Give back to kids and give them hope."

Lakers' Thanksgiving Tradition Has Special Kobe Bryant Connection

The holiday event was part of the Lakers' annual Season of Giving initiative, which began in 2000 to help connect players with local families and children during the holiday season.

It was the second year in a row that the Lakers teamed up with After-School All-Stars Los Angeles, an after-school program that provides free enrichment opportunities to children in underserved communities.

The organization also has a special connection to another Lakers legend.

The late Kobe Bryant spent more than 12 years serving as a national ambassador for After-School All-Stars.

Bryant regularly visited schools and supported children through basketball camps and educational programs.

For Bronny and his teammates, Friday's holiday celebration offered another opportunity to continue Kobe and the Lakers' longstanding tradition of supporting youth in the community.

The children went home with autographs, swag, and plenty of memories from meeting their favorite NBA stars. A few even walked away with some NBA-sized sandals.