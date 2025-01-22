Ciara, Russell Wilson ‘hearts are full’ with their kids’ heartwarming volunteer work
Ciara, husband Russell Wilson, and their kids took time to give back to the victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in a very touching way.
The singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man who is now on his offseason, were able to bring the family to LA to help the city in the aftermath of the tragedy.
The couple and their adorable kids — seen recently showing off their cuteness in an all-black fit Christmas family photo — came together to prepare kits for the victims.
Ciara wrote, “Our hearts are full seeing our kids prepare kits for babies & families from the wild fires in LA on MLK Day. MLK once said, "The time is always right to do what is right." We are forever grateful for @Baby2Baby during these difficult times of tremendous loss, devastation, & pain. Every prayer, helping hand, and resource can make a positive impact. We are praying for everyone that has suffered during this time. We are in this together. 🫶🏽.”
Here’s the full video Ciara shared:
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
They also have a home in California in Rancho Santa Fe just outside of San Diego.
What a touching moment. Thanks to Ciara, Russ, and their kids for helping in this time of need.
