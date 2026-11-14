Russell Wilson and Ciara Still Encourage This 1 Holiday Tradition With Their Kids

Russell Wilson and Ciara are getting into the holiday spirit and want to make sure their older children are following the script.

The retired NFL star and singer share four children: Future, 12, (Ciara's son with rapper Future), daughter Sienna, 9, son Win, 6, and daughter Amora, 2. The couple, who got married in July 2016, are also expecting their fifth child together, which they announced back in September.

"One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤" the couple captioned the heartfelt video.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Tradition They Want Their Older Kids to Keep

While their children are getting older and with the couple having one on the way, they are making sure that this holiday tradition is still important to keep in their household.

"If you don't believe, you won't receive, is what we tell the big ones," Ciara told People on Nov. 13 at Macy’s Santaland in New York City about believing in Santa Claus.

Ciara explained that "Future knows the drill," but she is unsure where the couple's daughter, Sienna, holiday beliefs are this year. The "Ride" singer says that she is getting more curious about Santa's realness. However, she ensures that her children will "stick with the script and the program" this holiday season.

Before sharing the rest of their holiday traditions, they thanked Macy's for choosing them to host the Santaland.

"It really is the most wonderful time of the year, and this is a special moment that is happening at Macy's," Ciara said. "We feel honored that they chose us to host this special moment."

Macy's Santaland is an immersive holiday village that is built inside department stores. The most famous one is located on the eighth floor of the iconic department store at the Herald Square location. Guests can take photos with Santa, walk around the "North Pole," and bask in the holiday spirit.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's Other Holiday Traditions

In addition to keeping Santa Claus tradition for thier children, the couple also shared a couple of more insights into their holiday celebrations.

"Ciara loves a matching PJ," Wilson said of the couple's other holiday festivities, adding that he gives "that control to her" on choosing the pajamas.

Christmas Day for the couple and their little ones is standard for them as they get the gifts in order, they come down together as a family, and let their kids open presents. What has been changing also as the kids get older, as they've been wanting to give back to others which Wilson shared its been "awesome" to witness.

"It's important to us to make sure they stay humble and understand how blessed they are," Ciara added.

While receiving gifts has been a part of their Christmas Day celebration, Ciara explained that, "Before we add gifts, we subtract gifts and give them to people in need. It's cute when they automatically start suggesting doing it themselves."