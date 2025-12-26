Ciara, Russell Wilson adorably match all their kids in holiday pajamas pose

The Wilson family made it a Chritmas to remember with their heartwarming photo all in matching pajamas.

While it’s been a nightmare season for Russell Wilson as a new member of the New York Giants as the team is just 2-13 and Wilson went 0-3 himself before being yanked, he and wife Ciara are always winning together off the field.

The 37-year-old quarterback Wilson and the 40-year-old recording artist Ciara have been married since 2016 and have Amora, daughter Sienna, 8, and son Win, 5. Ciara has son Future, 11, who Wilson has taken in as his own.

They’ve shared many sweet family moments this year like daughter Sienna’s “Wicked” birthday where they wore elite costumes, and Future’s 11th birthday where they met a much-taller Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. They also perfectly coordinated their fits on Easter Sunday.

Speaking of coordinating matching fits, they all wore their Christmas pajamas for an adorable family photo on Thursday. Ciara wrote, “ Joy, laugher, love, and Family are truly what makes Christmas Merry. Merry Christmas! Love, The Wilson’s.”

Wilson and the Giants have two games left starting Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders. While his future with the Giants and the NFL is up in the air, these are the moments with family he can remember most from this season.

