Russell Wilson Creates Loving Montage of Ciara For Her Birthday Post

Russell Wilson is giving fans all the feels after his over-the-top loving post he made for Ciara in celebration of her birthday.

The couple has been married since 2016 and has continued the tradition of showing one another extra love on social media for anniversaries and birthdays. This year is no different, with Wilson pouring his heart out for Ciara.

Russell Wilson Pens Beautiful Tribute For Ciara's Birthday

The "Goodies" singer turned 41 on Sunday, October 25, and the former New York Giants quarterback shared a sweet message to Ciara in celebration of her big day.

"Happy Birthday my Everything. @ciaraI love you so much," Wilson began the message. "Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are our rock and there are no words to describe the gratitude I have in being able to share my life with you."

He then praised the singer for being the "best mom, friend, and hardest worker."

The CBS NFL analyst concluded his message by sharing that she is his world and he loves her " in every lifetime."

Wilson shared a montage of moments from the couple's relationship, including romantic dinner dates, slow dancing with one another in the rain, and strolling on the boardwalk during tropical vacations.

He also included a lot of PDA moments of the two as well as a look back at their 2018 wedding in England that showed him uncovering Ciara's veil.

Ciara reacted to the video, writing: "Oh my sweet love. This video 🥹❤️. I’m so grateful to wake up to you and our babies this morning. Having you and our babies is all I need. My heart is full! Thank you Jesus! I love you so so so much!"

Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Baby No. 5

Ciara's birthday tribute follows the couple sharing a major milestone in their relationship, announcing that they are expecting their fifth child together.

The Super Bowl champion and Grammy-winning singer share four children: son Future Zahir, 12, (Ciara's son from her former relationship with rapper Future), daughter Sienna Princess, 9, son Win Harrison, 6, and daughter Amoura Princess, 2.

The couple shared a video on Instagram last month of Ciara hanging a white onesie on a clothesline to show they were expecting their fifth child. The singer was also wearing a white tank top that showed off her growing belly, blue jeans, and rollers in her blonde tresses.

Wilson makes his way in the video on the third slide wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and posing next to Ciara with a huge smile on his face.