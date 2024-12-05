Ciara is flawless in ‘sweet love’ Russell Wilson birthday post
Russell Wilson is winning on the field and certainly at home with wife Ciara and their kids.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback celebrated his 36th birthday last week and then went out and beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with an epic 414-yard, three-touchdown performance. Wilson is now 5-1 as the Pittsburgh starting quarterback.
Back at home, he has a lot to be thankful for. Ciara posted adorable family Thanksgiving photos with the four kids, and then celebrated Wilson’s birthday with a lingerie teddy dress bombshell post with sweet wishes.
Wilson and Ciara, 39, got some time to spend together on his birthday and she shared the photos with the caption, “Birthday Boy Dump. My sweet Love 🖤.” The clear winner was Wilson next to Ciara in her low-cut black fit.
Ciara also showed off the next-level birthday cake she got him that said, “Happy Birthday Mi Amor.”
That’s quite the birthday it looks like. Was the car his gift? Regardless, having Ciara as your wife is the ultimate gift.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Wilson and the Steelers are home on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and no doubt Ciara and her stunning fits along with the kids will be there cheering on No. 3 in black and gold.
