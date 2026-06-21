Sahith Theegala and Fiancee Juju Chan Had a Storybook Proposal

The U.S. Open is in full swing, pun intended, and Sahith Theegala is showing that he's more than an emerging talent.

He's an established, elite golfer, and he's hovering around the top of the leaderboard. Theegala's future wife, Julianna "Juju" Chan, has been by his side for the entire run, and she's sharing her adventures on social media.

Theegala proposed to Juju in October of 2025, and he pulled off quite a romantic engagement moment. He proposed in Hawaii, and the couple shared dramatic Hawaii photos when they announced the news.

In the photos, the couple is on the beach with blue waters behind them, staring into each other's eyes looking dreamy.

Theegala Proposed to Julianna 'Juju' Chan in 'One of Their Favorite Places'

The proposal took Juju by surprise. That made the moment even sweeter, Juju says.

"After dating for a little more than three years, he proposed in Hawaii — one of their favorite places — during their first non-golf-related vacation together, which he planned," Over the Moon explained on social media at the time in a post in collaboration with Juju.

"He kept everything a secret though like what island we were going to and where we were staying, which was big because I'm the planner in our relationship," Juju said, according to Over the Moon. "A couple days into the trip he took me to the top of a cliff overlooking the ocean and proposed. It was perfect and beautiful. He also surprised me by flying out my whole family to Kauai to celebrate with us all weekend."

The Story of Sahith Theegala and Fiancée Julianna 'Juju' Chan

Theegala and Juju met while they were at Pepperdine University, where Theegala played college golf and Chan was on the swim team.

Even though they met around 2017, they didn't go public with their relationship until the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"We had been joking all weekend that we wanted to go on a date, but he never officially asked me, so I asked him," Juju told Over the Moon.

Now, these two are inseparable for life.

"Love of my life," Juju wrote on TikTok when sharing the happy news, along with a bunch of exclamation marks.

Following Theegala's performance at the U.S. Open on Saturday he said that he was happy with his performance at the event, telling reporters that he's "very happy with how today went. It's as cliche as it gets, but this was one of the biggest tests of patience I've ever had in a single round in my life."