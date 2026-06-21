Tee Times, Pairings for Final Round at 2026 U.S. Open

Just 18 holes stand between Wyndham Clark and his second career major.

Entering the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Clark is confidently holding onto a six-stroke lead, as he sits seven-under par through 54 holes. A group of four golfers—Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Sam Stevens—sit at one-under par and will try to hunt him down in Southampton.

On Saturday night, the U.S. Open announced tee times and pairings for the final 18 holes. Let’s take a look:

When does Wyndham Clark tee off on Sunday at the U.S. Open?

Clark (seven under) is paired with Scheffler (one under) on Sunday. They will be the last group off the tee at 2:30 p.m. ET.

While Clark looks to complete a wire-to-wire U.S. Open win, Scheffler is looking to engrave his name in PGA Tour history as the seventh golfer to complete the career grand slam. All he needs is a U.S. Open win. But if he’s going to pull it off, he needs to play his absolute best golf and hope Clark gets in his own head. For Scheffler, it would be a birthday miracle.

Here’s a look at every tee time and pairing for the final day of the 2026 U.S. Open:

Tee times and pairings for final round Sunday at the U.S. Open

7:45 a.m.

Dylan Wu (+16)

James Nicholas (+15)

7:56 a.m.

Peter Uihlein (+14)

Russell Henley (+13)

8:07 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers (+13)

Eric Lee (a;+12)

8:18 a.m.

Neal Shipley (+11)

Hideki Matsuyama (+11)

8:29 a.m.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+9)

Nico Echavarria (+9)

8:40 a.m.

Caleb Surratt (+9)

Ben James (+8)

8:51 a.m.

Jackson Van Paris (+8)

Spencer Tibbits (+8)

9:02 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama (+8)

Max Greyserman (+8)

9:18 a.m.

Marek Fleming (a; +8)

Jacob Bridgeman (+8)

9:29 a.m.

Johnny Keefer (+7)

Ludvig Aberg (+7)

9:40 a.m.

Ryan Fox (+7)

Angel Hidalgo (+7)

9:51 a.m.

Miles Russell (a; +7)

Jackson Koivun (a; +7)

10:02 a.m.

Robert MacIntyre (+7)

Chris Gotterup (+7)

10:13 a.m.

Harry Higgs (+6)

Andrew Putnam (+6)

10:24 a.m.

Michael Brennan (+6)

Jordan Spieth (+6)

10:35 a.m.

Bud Cauley (+6)

Ben Kohles (+5)

10:51 a.m.

Cameron Young (+5)

Joaquin Niemann (+5)

11:02 a.m.

Laurie Canter (+5)

Justin Thomas (+4)

11:13 a.m.

William Mouw (+4)

Niklas Norgaard (+4)

11:24 a.m.

Max McGreevy (+4)

Justin Rose (+4)

11:35 a.m.

Ben Griffin (+4)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4)

11:46 a.m.

Pierceson Coody (+4)

Dustin Johnson (+4)

11:57 a.m.

Ryo Hisatsune (+3)

Gary Woodland (+3)

12:13 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia (+3)

Rory McIlroy (+3)

12:24 p.m.

Maverick McNealy (+3)

Brian Harman (+3)

12:35 p.m.

Zac Blair (+3)

Aaron Rai (+3)

12:46 p.m.

John Parry (+3)

J.T. Poston (+3)

12:57 p.m.

Sungjae Im (+3)

Michael Kim (+3)

1:08 p.m.

Ryder Cowan (a; +2)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+2)

1:19 p.m.

Corey Conners (+2)

Keegan Bradley (+2)

1:35 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1)

Collin Morikawa (+1)

1:46 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

Xander Schauffele (E)

1:57 p.m.

Sam Burns (E)

Keith Mitchell (E)

2:08 p.m.

Emiliano Grillo (E)

Sam Stevens (-1)

2:19 p.m.

Tom Kim (-1)

Sahith Theegala (-1)

2:30 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler (-1)

Wyndham Clark (-7)

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