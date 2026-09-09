Sam Darnold's Wife Shares Gorgeous Couple Photos Before Seahawks-Patriots Opener

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had quite the offseason.

Not only did he get to celebrate getting a Super Bowl ring with the team, but he also got to celebrate getting a wedding ring and marrying his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, as well.

Darnold and Katie got married in early April, just a few months after the QB led the Seahawks to their second-ever Super Bowl title. The two enjoyed a star-studded guest list for the affair with NFL players and more, although it wasn't quite to the level of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

The couple got engaged in July 2025. For the special occasion, Sam proposed to Katie on the beach in Dana Point, California, and they took to social media at the time to share the good news.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Katie Hoofnagle Posts Wedding Memories

The Seahawks have a rematch against the New England Patriots on Wednesday as the NFL season is back in action. Ahead of the chaos, Katie took to Instagram to share a gallery of favorite photos from their wedding.

These photos are simply gorgeous. They're all in black and white. The opener for the gallery shows the two outside on their wedding day, with Darnold in a black and white tux and Katie in a flowing, lacy white wedding gown.

The rest of the gallery shows more photos from their wedding day, as well as some closeups where you can see Katie's hair was wavy and flowing for the event.

Katie is active on social media, and during the offseason, she also took to the platform to share vacation photos with Darnold. Perhaps it was their honeymoon? The photos show them vacationing in the mountains, with the caption, "R&R."

"Couldn’t be any more perfect if ya tried," one follower said on the gallery.

"How has it already been five months?" another added.

"It’s like she captured your feelings… these are so beautiful," another said of the gallery.

Katie Hoofnagle Shared a Sweet Wedding Day Update

After the wedding back in April, Katie took to her Instagram Stories to share the good news, posting a simple photo with her wedding ring and the caption, "I have a husband now, btw."

According to an early report from People magazine, the wedding guest list included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo, Seahawks' Cooper Kupp and his wife Anna Marie Kupp, and 49ers' Christian Kirk.