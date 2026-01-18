Sam Darnold's future wife Katie shows off Seahawks 'victory' fit after 49ers blowout

The Seattle Seahawks rolled the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday night, giving Sam Darnold his first career playoff victory. On Sunday, his fiancée Katie Hoofnagle flexed her victory fit.

Darnold has the No. 1 seed Seahawks — along with the league’s best defense — rolling after finishing the regular season 14-2. He also had quite the payday in bonuses heading into the playoffs.

In the 41-6 blowout of the 49ers — the second straight game Seattle defeated San Francisco after the Week 18 road win — Darnold didn’t have to do too much, finishing the game an efficient 12 of 17 for 124 yards and a tocudown. More importantly he didn’t turn the ball over.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) embrace after the Seattle win.

Seattle now awaits the winner of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears where the victor will travel to the Pacific Northwest and Lumen Field next Sunday.

Seahawks fans are feeling good on Sunday, including Darnold’s girl Hoofnagle who posted her game-day look with a Sunday brag.

Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

She’s also show off paying with the girls at the game.

Katie Hoofnagle (right) | Hoofnagle/Instagram

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

She’s now his No. 1 fan in Seattle.

