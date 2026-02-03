Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie Posts Selfie in 'San Francisco' Seahawks Super Bowl Hat

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is just five days away from playing in the biggest game of his life. His fiancée Katie Hoofnagle is feeling super herself with a Seahawks gear selfie on Tuesday that had a San Francisco twist to it.

Darnold, 28, is in his first season with the Seahawks after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-win season the year before. He was Brock Purdy’s backup the year before with the San Francisco 49ers as they went to the Super Bowl.

Darnold has been cool under pressure all season and led Seattle to a 14-3 record. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

He’s hoping for a better result than the San Francisco when Seattle takes on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX from the home of the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The former USC Trojans star will have No. 1 fan Hoofnagle cheering him on back in Northern Cali where they met two years ago.

A Hoofnagle fit this season. | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

She was a fit hit all season with looks like her furry Seahawks Grinch look, and her stunning custom fit at the NFC Championship Game.

She also shared this special moment with her QB man after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, she’s ready to cheer him on in the big game on Sunday with a special Super Bowl Seahawks hat with the San Francisco Bay Area callout on it that’s sure to irk 49ers fans with the rival Seahawks in their backyard.

Katie Hoofnagle | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the 49ers in 2023.

