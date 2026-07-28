Samantha Busch Reveals the Hardest Part of Life Without Kyle Busch

The NASCAR world has watched Samantha Busch navigate an unimaginable new reality over the past two months.

From honoring her late husband on Father's Day to documenting bittersweet family milestones without him, she has offered an unusually candid look at what grief looks like after losing one of the sport's biggest stars.

This week, she shared perhaps her most intimate update yet.

Late Sunday night, Samantha opened up on Instagram Stories about the part of each day she now fears the most: when the house finally goes quiet.

After putting children Brexton and Lennix to bed, she said the silence has become almost impossible to bear.

"In the evenings when the kids go to bed the silence and loneliness is almost unbearable. I pace the house thinking of all our memories."

Image courtesy of Samantha Busch / Instagram

The post offered an unfiltered glimpse into life more than two months after Kyle's death in May, showing that while race weekends continue, grief doesn't follow a schedule.

Samantha also revealed one of the routines that has helped her through those long nights. "I sleep tucked on my side of the bed with a body pillow and his shirt pretending he's still next to me."

She ended the message with a line that underscored just how much time has already changed. "I hate it so much that his shirt doesn't smell like him anymore."

She paired the words with a photo of Kyle's red long-sleeve shirt draped over a pillow on their bed.

Samantha Busch says Kyle remains the first and last thing on her mind each day

In a second Instagram Story, Samantha shared a photo of several framed family portraits inside her bedroom.

The caption was brief, but no less powerful.

"You're still the last thing I see when I close my eyes and the first thing when I wake up."

Image courtesy of Samantha Busch / Instagram

Kyle Busch died on May 21 at age 41 after being hospitalized with what his family initially described as a severe illness. It was later confirmed that he died from complications related to sepsis, sending shockwaves throughout the NASCAR community.

Since then, Samantha has chosen to document the realities of moving forward while raising the couple's two children, offering moments of heartbreak alongside reminders that healing is rarely linear.

Earlier this month, she reflected on spending the Fourth of July without Kyle, writing that she was learning "that two things can be true at the same time."

"I can't stop thinking that we should be making these memories with you, not learning how to make them without you," she wrote at the time. "Heartbreak and joy no longer exist separately. They simply live side by side in every moment."

Her latest posts continue that story.

Rather than focusing on milestones or public tributes, Samantha pulled back the curtain on the quiet hours that few people see, the moments after the children are asleep, when memories replace the noise of the day.

For fans who followed Kyle Busch throughout his Hall of Fame-caliber career, the update served as another reminder that while the NASCAR season keeps moving, grief doesn't move at the same pace.

