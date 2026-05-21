Race car driver Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has died at age 41 after he was hospitalized due to illness.

The news was announced in a joint statement from his family, NASCAR, and Richard Childress Racing. The statement read:

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Busch family released a statement announcing Busch had been hospitalized with a severe illness on his social media page and would not be competing at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Brexton and Lennix.

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Eleven days ago on May 10, Busch was driving in a race at Watkins Glen when he radioed for medical attention from Dr. Bill Heisel after the race. The TV broadcast noted Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold throughout the week, which was worsened due to the G-forces and elevation changes at the track, per The Associated Press. He told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic less than a week later, “You can kind of hear it, I’m still not great. The cough was pretty substantial last week.”

Kyle Busch has asked for a doctor to meet him after the race at Watkins Glen. pic.twitter.com/8kfcVEqwjs — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 10, 2026

Over his phenomenal career, Busch won 234 races across the three national series race, the most of any driver all-time, including 63 Cup Series races. Busch won his final race on May 15, winning the Craftsman Truck Series at Dover Motor Speedway.

This is a breaking news story and more information may be added later.

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