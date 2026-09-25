Scottie Scheffler's Wife Meredith Stuns in Gold Before Presidents Cup

Scottie Scheffler has spent most of 2026 collecting trophies. This week in Chicago, he had somewhere else to be before getting back to business.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, stepped out for the Presidents Cup Gala ahead of this week's competition at Medinah Country Club, giving golf's most recognizable couple a rare chance to swap their usual course-side attire for something considerably more glamorous.

And Meredith went all in for the occasion.

The mother of two wore a strapless gold gown for the night out in Millennium Park, where she and Scottie posed together in front of Chicago's famous Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as The Bean.

Her dress featured an intricate, almost floral texture that caught the light, while she kept everything else simple with loose waves, understated jewelry and natural makeup.

Scottie cleaned up pretty well himself, ditching the polo for a navy suit, white dress shirt and red striped tie.

The two were all smiles together, looking a long way removed from the golf course where they have spent so much of this year celebrating.

Meredith Scheffler Gets Dressed Up for Presidents Cup Gala

The Presidents Cup gala offered a brief breather before Scottie returns to a setting that has become very familiar: playing with everyone expecting him to win.

Scheffler arrives at Medinah as the world's No. 1 golfer and fresh off yet another huge finish to his season. He captured the Tour Championship on Aug. 30, winning by three strokes for the 22nd PGA Tour victory of his career.

That celebration was very much a family affair.

Meredith was waiting for him with their two sons, Bennett, 2, and Remy, 5 months, as Scottie wrapped up another title and a $10 million payday.

This week's Chicago outing looked a little different.

With the boys out of the spotlight, Scottie and Meredith got a night to themselves as the U.S. team gathered ahead of the biennial competition. The American players posed for photos before heading to the Art Institute of Chicago with captain Brandt Snedeker and the team's assistant captains.

Soon enough, the suits will be packed away and the pressure will return.

Scheffler is one of 12 Americans taking on the International Team at Medinah, and no player on the U.S. side will arrive with a brighter spotlight.

Scottie and Meredith Scheffler Have Been Together Long Before the Trophies

For all that has changed in Scottie's life over the past several years, Meredith has been one of the constants.

Their story started well before major championships, No. 1 rankings and enormous winner's checks.

Scottie and Meredith met as freshmen at Highland Park High School in Texas and began dating during their senior year. They eventually married in December 2020, just before Scottie's career took off in a way neither could have fully predicted.

Meredith has been there for virtually every chapter since.

She's become a familiar sight waiting just beyond the ropes after Scottie's biggest wins, but their family has changed considerably along the way. They welcomed Bennett in May 2024, and Remy joined the family earlier this year.

Scottie has repeatedly made clear that those moments away from golf matter far more to him than anything that happens on a leaderboard.

This week, there will be plenty of time for birdies, pressure putts and another chance to add to an already remarkable year.

Tuesday night was different.

It was a chance for Scottie and Meredith to dress up, get out in Chicago and enjoy the moment before the golf started.

Meredith certainly dressed for it.

