Seahawks Put Special Jaxon Smith-Njigba Twist on Lumen Field

One of America's most popular sandwiches is the BLT.

Those letters are famous, but so are the letters JSN, as in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In that spirit, the Seattle Seahawks star has taken those letters to a whole new level.

JSN has become a major part of his identity, representing the jaw-dropping plays he does on the football field. Now, those three letters are actually becoming part of the menu at Lumen Field.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Snags His Own Menu at Lumen Field

Levy, the Seahawks' food, beverage and hospitality partner, is officially introducing the JSN Menu for the upcoming season. It's a delicious-sounding array of options, too.

The special menu offers three dishes inspired by Smith-Njigba, Seattle's food scene and, of course, the letters JSN. Plus, Smith-Njigba had a personal hand in creating this menu and sees it as a way to get even closer to Seahawks fans.

"Seattle has an amazing food culture with a wide range of flavors, so it's an absolute honor to partner with Levy and its team of chefs to introduce the JSN Menu for Seahawks game days," the player said in a statement. "The 12s make Lumen Field unlike anywhere else in the league, and as players, we feed off their energy every week."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He adds that this gives him the opportunity to "return the favor in a different way and connect with the 12s beyond football. We've had a lot of fun creating the menu and bringing the whole campaign to life, and I can't wait for everyone to get a taste this season."

Inside the JSN Menu

So, what exactly is on the menu? Let's get into the details.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One option is the Jerk Salmon Nachos, a Seattle-inspired take on a game-day favorite. Crispy tortilla chips are topped with pickled jalapeños, Fresno peppers, cheese sauce and locally sourced smoked salmon seasoned with a house-made juniper-jerk spice blend. The nachos are even served in a collectible wide receiver glove.

Next, there's the Jicama Steak Noodles, featuring tender seared steak and pickled jicama over ramen noodles in a house-made bone broth. The dish takes inspiration from Seattle's noodle scene and is designed to be the kind of warm, hearty meal that tastes so good in the fall while watching football.

Lastly, there's the Breads & JSN Spreads, an array of warm artisan breads served with three spreads: jalapeño jam, smoked salmon spread and nectarine butter.

So many options to try. Thankfully, these foods are expected to be available at the venue all season, so you have lots of time to try them.