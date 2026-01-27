Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Mom’s Neon Green Seahawks Fit Stuns in Sweet Moment With Son
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a big reason the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game and are in Super Bowl LX. The support of his mom and her unreal fit Sunday definitely stood out as well.
Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving with 1793 yards on 119 catches (4th) and 10 touchdowns (tied 6th). On Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams, he torched them for 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the 31-27 victory.
It was catches like this that left fans in awe:
Smith-Njigba is in his third season after starring for the Ohio State Buckeyes and becoming the 20th overall pick by Seattle in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Now, he and the rest of the Seahawks will compete for a Super Bowl vs. the New England Patriots on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.
It will be extra special having his family there to watch him as seen in this special moment with mom Jami Smith, who wore an unreal cowboy Seahawks fit with a Jack of Hearts card on the cap for Jaxon.
Here’s a good look at the full fit and her talking before the game.
She said, “The way that my son prepares himself gives me a lot of peace… he was built for this, built for moments like this.” Mom sure knows best and was right.
Smith-Njigba’s parents raised him in Rockwall, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That’s all Texas right there with the fit that she added a Pacific Northwest flare to.
We can’t wait to see what mom wears for the big game Super Bowl Sunday.
Who are Smith Njigba’s parents?
Mom Jami, a social worker, has been supportive through his career at games and famously walked with him on the red carpet of the 2023 NFL Draft in the gold dress.
Smith-Njigba gets his athleticism, though, from dad Maada Smith-Njigba, who played college football as a linebacker at Stephen F. Austin University.
Brother is a pro athlete, too
Canaan Smith-Njigba was selected in the fourth-round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. The right fielder would later be traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates where he’d hit a double in his debut. He played for Pittsburgh until 2024 when he had a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners in the same city as little bro.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.