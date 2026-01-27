Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Mom’s Neon Green Seahawks Fit Stuns in Sweet Moment With Son

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a big reason the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game and are in Super Bowl LX. The support of his mom and her unreal fit Sunday definitely stood out as well.

Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving with 1793 yards on 119 catches (4th) and 10 touchdowns (tied 6th). On Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams, he torched them for 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the 31-27 victory.

RELATED: Sam Darnold’s Future Wife Katie Steals Show at Seahawks’ Win With Stunning Fit

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It was catches like this that left fans in awe:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME JSN? 🤯



Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a phenomenal one-handed catch to keep the Seahawks drive alive! 👀 #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/1uerD0dHwZ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 26, 2026

RELATED: Cooper Kupp's Wife Anna's Emotional Note Causes Stir Calling Out 'Disrespect'

Smith-Njigba is in his third season after starring for the Ohio State Buckeyes and becoming the 20th overall pick by Seattle in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, he and the rest of the Seahawks will compete for a Super Bowl vs. the New England Patriots on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

It will be extra special having his family there to watch him as seen in this special moment with mom Jami Smith, who wore an unreal cowboy Seahawks fit with a Jack of Hearts card on the cap for Jaxon.

Special moment 🥲



Jaxon Smith-Njigba embraces his mom, Jami, after leading the #Seahawks to the Super Bowl with 153 receiving yards and a TD. @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/GdLOcB6f1v — Lauren Helmbrecht (@lmhelmbrecht) January 26, 2026

Here’s a good look at the full fit and her talking before the game.

She said, “The way that my son prepares himself gives me a lot of peace… he was built for this, built for moments like this.” Mom sure knows best and was right.

Smith-Njigba’s parents raised him in Rockwall, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That’s all Texas right there with the fit that she added a Pacific Northwest flare to.

We can’t wait to see what mom wears for the big game Super Bowl Sunday.

Who are Smith Njigba’s parents?

Mom Jami, a social worker, has been supportive through his career at games and famously walked with him on the red carpet of the 2023 NFL Draft in the gold dress.

All About Seahawks Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Parents, Maada Smith-Njigba and Jami Smith https://t.co/PtOYaoDc2l — People (@people) January 25, 2026

Smith-Njigba gets his athleticism, though, from dad Maada Smith-Njigba, who played college football as a linebacker at Stephen F. Austin University.

Brother is a pro athlete, too

Canaan Smith-Njigba was selected in the fourth-round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. The right fielder would later be traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates where he’d hit a double in his debut. He played for Pittsburgh until 2024 when he had a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners in the same city as little bro.

"You're not only my brother, but you're my best friend."



MLB player Canaan Smith-Njigba had some words of encouragement for his brother Jaxon after he was drafted by the @Seahawks.@jaxon_smith1 | @CanaanSmith_ | @Pirates pic.twitter.com/SxzWja8qQ5 — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2023

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama