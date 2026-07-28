Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks Writing 'A New Story' After Winning Super Bowl

Even though the Seattle Seahawks avoided a major exodus after winning Super Bowl LX, there's still been a lot of change from the 2025 roster and coaching staff that won the franchise's first title since the 2013-14 season.

The running back room to begin the season will look completely different. Brian Fleury has replaced former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after he accepted the Raiders' head coaching position, and some former starters and frequent contributors on defense left in free agency.

Most key players who played large roles in the championship victory are still around, but there are a lot of new faces in the building as the Seahawks begin their 2026 training camp.

"You can feel the excitement. You can feel the energy, definitely," 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba said after practice on Sunday. "Having a great year is definitely awesome, and we want to repeat that, of course. But I think just coming in, there’s been a new energy, just kind of a fresh start and ready to get going, ready to take the next step as a team and [create] a new beginning, so to speak.

"So, we’re excited, and we’re juiced up to get going."

Turning the page

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) catches a pass during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's only been a little under six months since the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, and yet they're already turning a new page and attempting to write another championship story.

Free agent signings, such as EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., safety Rodney Thomas II and running back Emanuel Wilson, make up some of the key additions to fill in for losses like Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe. Early-round rookies like running back Jadarian Price and defensive back Bud Clark will have ample opportunities to shine immediately.

Fleury, while bringing a similar offense to what Kubiak ran with the Seahawks in 2025, will be Smith-Njigba's fourth offensive coordinator in as many years in the NFL.

"Yeah, it wasn’t that long ago … but we want to create a new story with this upcoming season, because it’s different," Smith-Njigba said. "We do have different guys; we’ve got different people in the building, so it’s going to be a unique story and a unique challenge different from last year. So, we’re excited to take it on."

Rashid Shaheed getting full offseason

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest changes going into 2026 will be Shaheed getting an entire offseason, training camp and preseason in the new offensive system and with Sam Darnold. That has Smith-Njigba extremely optimistic about Shaheed heading into training camp.

"I’m happy [Shaheed] gets to kind of have a full season, a full offseason and a training camp," Smith-Njigba said. "Definitely excited for him getting connected with Sam as well. Like I said, just taking that year two step is going to be big for all of us, especially in the receiver room."

Shaheed had a much larger impact as a returner last season, logging just 15 catches for 188 yards in nine regular-season games with the Seahawks. He added three catches for 78 yards in the postseason and signed a new three-year, $51 million contract this offseason.

On Smith-Njigba's leadership

After posting the best season by a Seahawks receiver in franchise history, one of the big next steps for Smith-Njigba is upping his leadership. He's entering his fourth season as a former first-round pick and has established himself as an elite receiver.

“It’s definitely gonna evolve — a lot more eyes, a lot more cameras, of course. And just building relationships with my guys," Smith-Njigba said. "We preach relationships is everything in this building … So I’m excited for that new step and kind of a new role."

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