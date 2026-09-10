Sean McVay's Wife Veronika: 5 Fast Facts About the Rams Head Coach's Wife

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Veronika McVay have built a life together that goes way beyond the football field.

The couple got married in 2022, so they've only been married for a few years, and now, they're parents to two sons.

Their relationship began more than a decade ago. At the time, Veronika was attending George Mason University and McVay was beginning his coaching career with Washington. McVay got the call in 2017 to head to Los Angeles, and that's when he became the youngest head coach of the modern NFL era at the time.

Veronika has her own story. She has established a successful career in Los Angeles as a luxury real estate agent with The Agency. Before entering the real estate business, she earned a bachelor's degree in international business from George Mason.

Later, she earned a master's degree in the global management program at Arizona State University, according to Linkedin.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and wife Veronika Khomyn. | USA TODAY Sports

Veronika Was Born in Ukraine

Veronika, whose maiden name is Khomyn, was born in Ukraine. She moved to the United States in 2009. She's very tied to her homeland and has the country's flag as her Instagram profile photo.

Their Relationship Started When Veronika Was in College

The pair reportedly met somewhere between 2011 and 2013, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Veronika was studying at George Mason University in Virginia, and McVay was an assistant tight ends coach in Washington.

McVay's career accelerated, and so did their relationship. McVay joined the Rams in 2017 and got them to Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

Veronika Works in Luxury Real Estate

Football isn't the only business in the McVay household. Veronika entered the Los Angeles real estate industry in 2021 and became a luxury agent with The Agency.

She has described real estate as a longtime interest and has pursued the career alongside McVay's demanding job.

Veronika was alongside McVay as the Rams captured Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to give McVay his first Super Bowl championship as a head coach.

Sean McVay Proposed During a Trip to France

In June 2019, McVay proposed to Veronika during a European vacation. How romantic, right? The two shared the special moment on social media. Her Instagram page is now private, however.

The couple got married on June 4, 2022, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Former professional football player Tom Raponi officiated the ceremony.

Veronika and Sean McVay Are Parents to 2 Sons

McVay and Veronika welcomed their first son, Jordan John McVay, on Oct. 24, 2023, according to People Magazine. Their second son, Christian Alexander McVay, was born in December 2025.