Rams coach Sean McVay's wife Veronika in spotlight for birth of second son

It's hard to exceed the high of winning a Super Bowl as an NFL head coach (not that I would know), but the birth of your child is probably one of the few things on that list.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy once before, had to rush from the Detroit Lions game, which the team won 41-34 to clinch a playoff berth, to be with his wife Veronika for the birth of their second son, according to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Sean McVay kisses his wife Veronika | IMAGO / Depositphotos

"Sean McVay, big win against the Lions right here, but how about this?," Glazer reported. "He tells me he's actually going to leave the stadium, head home, pick up his wife Veronika, head to the hospital for the birth of their second son."

So while the Rams clinched a playoff berth, let's get to know the real MVP, his wife Veronika.

Veronika is proud of her Ukrainian background

Jul. 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and wife Veronika Khomyn arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Veronika McVay's maiden name is, Khomyn, and the former model turned real estate agent is proud of her Ukrainian heritage, with the Ukraine flag as her Instagram profile background photo along with it written out in her IG description, which reads, "Ukrainian 🇺🇦 | 👶🏻🐾🏈."

How McVay and Veronika met

Sean McVay, Veronica McVay | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

So then how does an offensive genius randomly meet a Ukrainian model?

No, it wasn't at some globetrotting party in Europe during the offseason, but rather the couple met when McVay was coaching for the Washington Commanders, then still known as the Redskins. The future Mrs. McVay was a student at George Mason University.

They did, however, have a glamorous engagement while on a luxurious vacation in Cannes, France, and got married on June 4, 2022.

McVay realizes that Veronika is the real hero

Jul 28, 2018; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) and then girlfriend Veronika Khomyn during training camp at UC Irvine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Any husband and father knows that no matter what they do for a living, even if it's a Super Bowl winning NFL head coach, seeing what your wife does to give birth puts everything in perspective to know that they truly are superheroes.

"Everybody kind of tells you what to expect, and it couldn't even be as good as everybody says," McVay said for the birth of their first son, Jordan John McVay. "And they certainly talked about what a special moment it was. Just amazing how well my wife handled it and what a stud she was throughout that whole process."

Only a football coach would call his wife a stud.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And yes, Jordan's middle name, John, is for his late grandfather, John McVay, the the former New York Giants head coach turned successful NFL executive with the San Francisco 49ers.

So again, Veronika was the ultimate stud this week, as both husband and wife hope baby boy number two brings with him a second Super Bowl for dad.

Dec. 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greet each other after the game at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

