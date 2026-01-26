Sean McVay's Wife Veronika Causes Stir in First Appearance Since Baby for Rams' NFCC

Sean McVay is trying to make history as the youngest coach to ever reach three Super Bowls at only 40 years old, celebrating the milestone birthday yesterday.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet against the Arizona Cardinals. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of course the best birthday present for the Los Angeles Rams head coach to mark the occasion would be to beat their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, especially on the road to quiet down the raucous 12th man with their new upstart young head coach, Mike Macdonald, only 38 years old. (McVay has bragging rights, though, as still the youngest NFL head coach hired at only 30 years old.)

Sean McVay with his wife Veronika. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There to support him was his wife Veronika, who likes to stay out of the spotlight. Unfortunately for the former model, the glare of the NFCC brought with it extra cameras and exposure, and the FOX Sports broadcast found the happy couple kissing after the Rams head coach shared a warm embrace with his two-year-old son Jordan.

Sean McVay and his family ahead of the NFC Championship 💙 @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/9ntWqG9fcV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 25, 2026

Veronika also had their second baby boy only last month

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wife Veronika Khomyn arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPYs. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This was also the first public appearance for Veronika, who is also proudly Ukrainian, since the birth of their second son, Christian, who was born in mid-December.

The Rams cheekily announced the news by saying it was part of their latest transaction moves.

While Veronika likes to avoid the cameras now, it's not hard to see why McVay fell in love with the former model, with the two meeting when she was a student at George Mason and the Super Bowl champion and former NFL Coach of the Year was a rising offensive guru sensation with the Washington Commanders.

Now Veronika is hoping her rare appearance is a good-luck charm for her husband, pushing the Rams over the top to take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. We won't mention what happened the last time the two teams met.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

