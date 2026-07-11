See Inside Anthony Davis' Stunning $32 Million Mansion He Just Sold

Anthony Davis is saying goodbye to one of Los Angeles' most spectacular celebrity homes.

The Washington Wizards big man has officially sold his Bel Air Crest mansion for $32 million, closing the chapter on a property that offered nearly every luxury imaginable. Davis originally listed the estate for $40 million last year before the home ultimately changed hands this week.

While the final sale came in below the original asking price, there's nothing modest about the estate itself.

Spanning approximately 17,254 square feet, the eight-bedroom mansion is packed with resort-worthy amenities, from an Olympic-sized swimming pool and private movie theater to a tennis court, wine cellar and even its own barber shop.

Inside Anthony Davis' Former Los Angeles Estate

The home's stately white exterior makes an immediate impression, sitting behind manicured landscaping with a grand entrance that hints at what's inside.

Out back, the estate feels more like a five-star resort than a private residence. A massive Olympic-sized swimming pool stretches across the center of the property, surrounded by perfectly maintained lawns, lounge areas and sweeping hillside views that showcase why Bel Air remains one of Southern California's most coveted neighborhoods.

Inside, the chef's kitchen features a massive marble island, custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light while seamlessly connecting the indoor living areas to the backyard.

Entertainment was clearly a priority throughout the home. Davis' private movie theater includes multiple oversized lounge sofas facing a massive projection screen, creating the kind of setup usually reserved for luxury cinemas.

The estate also features a game room complete with a sleek billiards table, custom sports memorabilia displays and a full wet bar, making it an ideal space for hosting guests.

Elsewhere, the primary bathroom offers a spa-inspired retreat with a freestanding soaking tub positioned in front of a long linear fireplace, while the home's expansive living room opens almost entirely to the backyard through disappearing glass walls, blending indoor and outdoor living.

For athletes, the property includes amenities few homes can match, including a full-size tennis court, private gym, batting cage and an outdoor chef's kitchen for entertaining after a workout.

An elevator, wine cellar and multiple entertaining spaces round out a home that was designed for both luxury and privacy.

A New Chapter for Davis

The sale comes after an eventful stretch in Davis' NBA career.

The 10-time NBA All-Star was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.

Less than a year later, Davis was moved again, this time to the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2026 season.

With his playing career now centered on the East Coast, selling one of Los Angeles' premier luxury estates marks another significant step in Davis' transition away from Southern California.

Although the home sold for less than its original asking price, the buyer walks away with one of the most impressive celebrity properties to hit the market this year, complete with every amenity expected from a modern superstar estate.

