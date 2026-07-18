Shakira shared an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina booked its place in the FIFA World Cup final, but she also made sure to recognize the person standing beside him.

Her heartfelt message to Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, quickly caught the family's attention, with Roccuzzo responding publicly just hours later.

As anticipation builds ahead of Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, support has poured in for Messi from around the world.

Among the most notable came from global music superstar Shakira, who used her Instagram story to praise both the Argentine captain and the family that has supported him throughout his historic career.

Shakira Praises Lionel Messi and Credits Antonela Roccuzzo

After Argentina secured its place in the World Cup final, Shakira posted a heartfelt message celebrating Messi's leadership, discipline and determination.

"What @leomessi is doing is beyond extraordinary!" she wrote. "It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or what others say."

Shakira praises Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo | Shakira / Instagram

Shakira didn't stop there. She also singled out Antonela Roccuzzo, acknowledging the role she has played throughout Messi's journey.

"And I know that having a woman like @antonelaroccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!"

The message arrived just days before Messi will attempt to lead Argentina to another World Cup title, adding to what has already become one of the defining tournaments of his legendary career.

Antonela Roccuzzo Responds to Shakira's Message

Roccuzzo quickly acknowledged the tribute by reposting Shakira's Instagram Story to her own account. Rather than adding words, she let two simple emojis do the talking: a teary-eyed face and a white heart.

The exchange highlighted the admiration surrounding Messi as Argentina prepares for its biggest match of the tournament, with celebrities, athletes and fans rallying behind the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi, now appearing in his sixth World Cup, has once again been the driving force behind Argentina's run to the final and will have another opportunity to add to one of soccer's greatest legacies on Sunday.

Shakira will also have her own starring role during the weekend's festivities. The Colombian singer is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, placing her at the center of one of the sport's biggest global celebrations just days after publicly cheering on Messi and his family.

