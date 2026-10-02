Shedeur Sanders — About the Browns QB's Girlfriend Status and His Dad, Deion Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is used the the spotlight. He's the son of Deion Sanders, a famed former football player and current coach, and Pilar Sanders, a former model and actress.

Deion and Pilar welcomed Shedeur in 2002 and, despite divorcing in 2013, have continued to support their children through their careers. That support was especially visible when Shedeur fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Here's what to know about Shedeur's parents, family and relationship status. Does he have a girlfriend? Find out here.

Shedeur Sanders' Father, Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before he became a coach, Deion was a superstar on two professional playing fields. He spent 14 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Commanders and Ravens, earning eight Pro Bowl selections and two Super Bowl rings. He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Deion was also a Major League Baseball outfielder, playing for teams including the Yankees, Braves and Reds. He's the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. After retiring, he moved into coaching, first at Jackson State and later at Colorado, where he coached Shedeur and his brother Shilo.

His Mom, Pilar Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pilar built her own career away from the football field. She signed with the Ford Modeling Agency and worked with brands and designers including Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Richard Tyler, according to her interview with K.I.S.H. Magazine. She also appeared in television shows and movies.

Pilar later moved further into fitness and wellness, launching the Pilar Fit 4Life program and sharing workouts and healthy-living content online.

That confidence has also been a big part of how she raised her children. "At a very young age, they know who they are. They know what they can do," Pilar told ESPN in 2025.

Deion and Pilar married in May 1999 in a private destination ceremony in Nassau, Bahamas, with Bishop T.D. Jakes officiating. Deion filed for divorce in 2011, saying in a statement to TMZ at the time that they wanted to move forward with "mutual respect" while keeping their children as the priority. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

Is Shedeur Sanders Dating Anyone?

Shedeur hasn't publicly confirmed a girlfriend, and he appears to keep that part of his life relatively private. He's focused on the field.

But, during an off day, Shedeur had cameras follow him around while visited with an executive from Valley Automotive Group, with whom he has a partnership.

The conversation took a funny turn when the executive's wife explained that she and her husband had attended the same church for 11 years without meeting before she eventually sent him a DM. Shedeur immediately had a thought about that.

"And now that's the new dating place," he joked. "It is for good. I got to meet somebody in church now. Yeah. All the nearest churches, let me know."

For now, that's about as close as Shedeur has come to publicly sharing his own dating life.