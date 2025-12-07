Shedeur Sanders rocks glamorous all-leather fit befitting Browns QB1 status

Shedeur Sanders is getting the start again this week for the Cleveland Browns in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 over pick Cam Ward. Sanders certainly made a statement with his fit in the pregame.

The rookie out of the Colorado Buffaloes and 5th-round Browns pick has started the last two games, going 1-1. He picked up his first NFL touchdown and win at the Las Vegas Raiders where he shared a touchdown moment with dad Deion Sanders after the game.

RELATED: Deion reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur's game

While he’d lose his first home start last week vs. the San Francisco 49ers, he had the full support of his family, including mom Pilar who wore a sweet custom Shedeur fit.

RELATED: Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo flexes huge diamond ring after Shedeur Sanders backlash

After his own bold fit with his “Legendary” face on it last week that caused a stir, Shedeur went with the all-black leather look this week and strolled in like a boss.

He better go out and ball with that look.

In the 2-and-a-half games after taking over for Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur has thrown for 405 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Deion’s special moment:

Before the game, Deion spent time with his son and at the Browns facility where he had a touching moment seeing his son’s graphic on the wall, and toured around.

This is awesome: Coach Prime came to Cleveland to visit the Browns facility, his son Shedeur Sanders, and Kevin Stefanski.



The Sanders family is taking over Cleveland 👀pic.twitter.com/49ymVdrQpS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 7, 2025

Will he be there to see his son’s first home victory on a day he’s facing what was supposed to be the best quarterback in the draft in Ward? Regardless, he’s a proud dad today.

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash