Shedeur Sanders flexes unreal luxury NFL draft mode digs view
Let the hype machine for the 2025 NFL Draft begin.
In PFF's latest NFL mock draft, it's a showdown between the Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes teammates, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
PFF has it going Ward No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, Hunter No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, and Sanders No. 3 to the the New York Giants, which of course if his sick Nike cleats were any indication, that's very much where the brash Primetime Jr. would want to take his talents.
Luckily for the 22-year-old son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, he has already made millions with his NIL fortune and endorsement deals with blue-chip companies like Nike, Gatorade, and Mercedes. Sanders gave a glimpse of his lifestyles of the rich and fabolous on his Instagram Stories as he prepares for the NFL draft.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will leave it to the many Sports Illustrated NFL experts to debate the merits of Sanders' on-field abilities, but when it comes to winning off the field, he's the clear No. 1 overall brand.
The bright lights of the Big Apple would be a dream come true from a marketing perspective, so it'll be interesting to see if son and father force a team's hand much like the Mannings did with Eli Manning, ironically enough, to the Giants.
Get your popcorn ready.
