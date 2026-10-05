Shohei Ohtani is rarely difficult to find at Dodger Stadium. His wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is another story.

Tanaka has largely kept a low profile since she and the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar revealed their marriage in 2024, which makes her appearances around the team stand out.

With the Dodgers back on the postseason stage, she joined several of the players’ wives for another playoff outing.

Tanaka was part of a group photo shared by the Dodgers wives’ Instagram account around Game 2 of the NLDS, posing alongside several other members of the team’s extended family.

“Game 2, little less hot but we’re still bringing the heat 🔥,” the account captioned the photo.

Tanaka kept things understated in an all-black look, standing on the far left of the second row.

It also marked her second appearance with the group in as many games.

Mamiko Tanaka Joins Dodgers Wives for NLDS Games

Tanaka was also among the Dodgers wives who got together around Game 1, when she posed in the front row of a larger group photo.

For that outing, Tanaka paired a sleeveless black top with light-colored pants and was pictured holding a See’s Candies bag. The casual look was fitting for a scorching weekend in Los Angeles, but simply seeing Tanaka in the group was notable.

Ohtani may be one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, but Tanaka has never seemed interested in matching her husband’s enormous public profile.

The former professional basketball player has made select appearances alongside Ohtani, including walking the red carpet with him at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. For the most part, however, the couple has kept its family life private.

That has made Tanaka’s back-to-back appearances with the Dodgers wives during the NLDS a rare glimpse of her enjoying the postseason from the other side of the field.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka Keep Family Life Private

Ohtani stunned fans in February 2024 when he announced that he had gotten married without initially identifying his wife. He later revealed Tanaka as his partner before the Dodgers opened their season in South Korea.

Their family has grown since then, but largely away from the spotlight.

Ohtani announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, in April 2025. The couple later welcomed a second child, a son, in June 2026.

Even as Ohtani's fame has continued to grow in Los Angeles, the couple has offered relatively few windows into life away from baseball.

This weekend was one of them.

And with the Dodgers in the middle of another postseason run, Tanaka appears to be settling into October right alongside the rest of the Dodgers family.

