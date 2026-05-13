Shohei Ohtani's Wife Mamiko Tanaka Became More Famous Staying Offline

Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani will be taking the mound for his team's May 13 game against the San Francisco Giants. However, the two-way star won't be in his team's starting lineup, as manager Dave Roberts is continuing the trend of keeping Ohtani away from the plate on days he's pitching.

The good news is that Ohtani will still likely deliver a game-changing performance on the mound. He has produced a minuscule 0.97 ERA and tallied 42 strikeouts across 6 starts (37 total innings pitched) this year. Therefore, Dodgers fans still have a lot to look forward to, even if Ohtani isn't hitting.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One would imagine that Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, will be watching her husband perform on Wednesday night. But it's impossible to say whether she'll be at Dodger Stadium in person.

In fact, it's extremely hard to ever know where Tanaka is or what she's doing. And she clearly prefers it that way.

National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ohtani remains relatively active on social media, even if the majority of his posts regard some sort of sponsorship.

However, Tanaka doesn't have any social media. And in many ways, this makes her even more of a celebrity, given the intrigue that comes with her inactivity.

The Mystery Around Mamiko Tanaka Makes Her More Interesting

We live in an era where WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) are usually incentivized to post on social media. This brand of influencing adds visibility for their partner and can often come with brand deals. And it feels like it's more common to see WAGs taking advantage of this than not.

The same can't be said for Tanaka. Not only is the former professional basketball player not active on social media, but she's seldom seen in public. This means that an added intrigue of going to Dodgers' games is trying to spot Tanaka, or perhaps seeing if Ohtani ever peeks up into his suite during games.

There's so much unknown about Tanaka (it isn't even known whether she speaks English), it actually positively impacts her stardom. Of course, one thing that is known is that she and Ohtani had a baby last year, which is surely keeping her very busy.

Maybe fans will see Tanaka at the Dodgers game on Wednesday night. Maybe they won't. Regardless, she's sure to be a topic of discussion.

And that's a testament to how little the baseball world knows about her.