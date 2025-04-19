Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?
Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka is about to have a baby!
As of this posting, Mrs. Ohtani has not delivered yet, but Ohtani was out of tonight's lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game at the Texas Rangers for paternity leave. So it'll be any day now as the Dodgers still won without him, 3-0.
For awhile, Tanaka was rarely seen in public and not much was known about her after Ohtani announced the couple got married in February 2024.
That all changed after the Boys in Blue beat the New York Yankees to win the World Series and the four-time MVP (and reigning NL MVP) catapulted from MLB superstar to global icon.
So get to know the soon-to-be mother better.
Tanaka played professional basketball back home
Tanaka was a baller in her own right, playing professionally for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League until 2023. The 28-year-old power forward also competed internationally, having success while in college at Waseda University, playing for the under-24 team and winning silver for the 2017 Summer Universiade. Then, Mamiko nearly made the final roster for the 3-on-3 women's national team in the 2021 Olympic qualifying tournament.
Soon after the Dodgers won the title, a clip of her basketball highlights went viral.
Tanaka also stands at 5-foot-11, which is a perfect match for the extremely tall 6-foot-4 Ohtani. So the chances are their child will have both athleticism and height.
From mystery to supportive Dodgers WAG
It used to be a very rare occurrence for Tanaka to be seen publicly, especially compared to their famous dog Decoy.
That all changed as the Dodgers made their World Series run. Tanaka was there to support Ohtani alongside other Los Angeles wives like Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and Mookie Betts' wife Brianna, especially when they made the trip together to New York for the Fall Classic.
That comfortable transformation continued for the Dodgers World Series celebration, as Tanaka was front and center with Decoy throughout the festivities, much to the delight of the elated home crowd.
And now motherhood will increase the spotlight
In late December, Ohtani, with the help of Decoy of course, announced Tanaka was expecting on Instagram, with the adorable caption, "Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!"
When Ohtani, 30, shared the news of his marriage in an IG post, he wrote in part, "I also have begun a new life with someone... who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married."
That scrutiny will only increase with the birth of their first child together, and Tanaka will become even more of a household name.