Simone Biles Addresses Backlash Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Invite

Simone Biles is setting fans straight about her attendance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding last week.

The 11-time Olympic medalist attended the ceremony alongside her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, which was held at Madison Square Garden on July 3. As attendees began sharing photos online of their attendance at the wedding, some fans were surprised that Biles made the 1,000-person guest list given that they haven't seen her with the singer publicly.

Biles shared a photo of her and Owens dressed for the ceremony, with her wearing a jaw-dropping burgundy jeweled dress, and Owens matching in a tailored suit.

"The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT ❣️" Biles said in her Instagram post.

Many fans complimented the couple's coordinating look, but one comment caught the attention of Biles, when a fan asked: "When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?😂"

But Biles responded to the comment: “Remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.”

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift's Relationship

While Biles and Swift do not have a long publicized history of friendship like some of the singer's squad, they have been supporting one another for a decade.

Back in 2016, Swift supported Biles and Team USA at the Rio Olympics, and the two were able to meet one another the following year when the singer performed in Houston, Texas.

"Always a joy watching you perform, nice to finally meet you," Biles shared a photo on Instagram of her and the singer.

Throughout the years, Swift also lent her hand in publicly supporting Biles after she withdrew from several events in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, citing her struggles with mental health. Biles received a lot of backlash but Swift defended her comended her for being open.

"I cried watching YOU," Swift wrote on X at the time. "I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Swift also publicly supported Biles following her impressive routine during the USA trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

Two absolute bosses at their jobs!! Simone Biles and Taylor Swift will absolutely go down in American history for their authenticity and insane talent & work ethic❤️ pic.twitter.com/rBQrq5IFGp — Bejewelry☁️ (@BejewelryB) June 30, 2024

The two continued their support for one another and have even been seen together at NFL games supporting their partners.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding Guests

While fans could have been surprised by Biles attending, she was among several athletes at the ceremony.

Tom Brady, George Kittle, Russell Wilson, were among the athletes on the guest list, and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates attended, including Patrick Mahomes.

The guest list was nothing short of A-list celebrities, like Ciara, Gigi Hadid, and Sabrina Carpenter. The reception also included performances by iconic musicians like Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney. Adam Sandler also officiated the couple's ceremony as the couple walked into the next chapter of their life together.