Sophia Bush Joins Ashlyn Harris and Her Kids for Rare Red Carpet Outing

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris just turned a night out in New York City into a family affair.

Bush joined Harris and the former U.S. women's national team star's two children, 5-year-old daughter Sloane and 3-year-old son Ocean, on the red carpet Tuesday night at A Sense of Home's inaugural New York City Gala.

The foursome posed together for photos at the Sept. 23 event, offering a rare public glimpse at Bush alongside Harris' children.

Harris shares Sloane and Ocean with her ex-wife and former USWNT teammate Ali Krieger. The former couple adopted both children during their marriage.

For Harris and Bush, however, Tuesday's appearance carried significance beyond the family photos. The couple was honored during the gala, which raised money to support young people aging out of foster care.

And when they took the stage together, Harris reflected on what having a safe place can mean.

“Someone believed in us,” Harris said during the couple's joint speech. “Someone opened a door for us. Someone gave us somewhere where we felt safe enough to dream.”

Sophia Bush Steps Out With Ashlyn Harris' Children

Bush and Harris have hardly hidden their relationship since going public, but seeing them walk a red carpet with Sloane and Ocean was a different kind of moment.

Bush wore an all-black look for the evening, while Harris opted for a gray double-breasted suit, white shirt and patterned tie. Sloane arrived in a pink tulle dress, while Ocean wore a colorful sweater.

The four smiled together for cameras, with Harris holding Ocean while Sloane stood between the couple.

It was a notably personal appearance for Bush and Harris, whose relationship first became public following the end of their respective marriages.

Harris filed for divorce from Krieger in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024. Harris and Bush began dating in October 2023.

Bush had filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage.

The actress publicly addressed her relationship with Harris in a 2024 essay for Glamour, writing about her experience coming out as queer and finding love again.

Ashlyn Harris Recently Opened Up About Co-Parenting With Ali Krieger

The family outing comes after Harris spoke candidly about navigating life after her divorce from Krieger and keeping their children at the center of their relationship as co-parents.

“She's the mother of my children,” Harris told Us Weekly earlier this year. “I respect her as a mom, I respect her as a player, I respect what she's done for the game. I don't ever want to speak poorly about the mother of my children.”

Harris said that became especially important as the former couple's split played out so publicly.

“When all of this news was going crazy, it was really important for me to be intentional that I was a good human during a really hard season that became very public,” Harris said. “I never wanted to speak ill about the mother of my children in front of them, with other friends. It was really important to me.”

She also acknowledged the difficulty of ending the marriage.

“I respect her and I'm proud of what we did,” Harris said. “I don't resent or regret anything about the life that I built with her; it just wasn't for me.”

That context made Tuesday night's appearance feel like more than another celebrity red carpet.

Harris and Bush were there to support an organization focused on giving young people a sense of stability and home. And on a night when the couple was being recognized for that work, Sloane and Ocean were right there beside them.

