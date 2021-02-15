USWNT's Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris Announce Adopted Daughter

On a day dedicated to love, soccer standouts Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris rang in Valentine's Day by announcing their adoption of their first child.

Krieger and Harris, who each play for the U.S. women's national team and the Orlando Pride of the NWSL, welcomed their adopted daughter, Sloane Phillips, via Instagram on Sunday, with a heartfelt caption thanking Sloane's birth mother.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already!" Krieger's post read. "This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I’ve ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that’s even possible."

Krieger and Harris were married on Dec. 28, 2019, in a ceremony officiated by USWNT and Pride teammate Sydney Leroux. The couple met for the first time at a USWNT camp in 2010. They started as friends, but eventually began a relationship, which they revealed to the public in March 2019. In her post, Krieger spoke of the pair's longtime wish to have children and start a family.

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home," Krieger wrote. "I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

Krieger and Harris were each members of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup champions. Harris has played for the Pride since 2016, while Krieger joined the team in 2017.

In her post, Harris thanked the couple's family, friends, teammates and coaches for their support, and also stated their intentions to share their adoption story sometime in the future.

"To all my adoptive families out there. Wow, we see you," Harris wrote. "Whew, this has been a very stressful process. I’m hopeful to tell our story one day but for now... we can breathe again."