Brad Pitt, Jalen Brunson, and Other Celebrities Spotted at the 2026 US Open Men’s Final

Dozens of celebrities attended Sunday’s men’s singles final, where American Ben Shelton took on No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev. Shelton’s bid to become the first American man to win the US Open since 2003 drew one of the most star-studded crowds of the entire tournament, pulling in household names from Hollywood, music, fashion, and pro sports. Unfortunately, Zverev spoiled the evening, beating Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 and denying fans the chance to see a hometown champion at this year’s US Open.

Hollywood Stars

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 13, 2026 Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston attend the men's singles final match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The list of Hollywood stars at this year’s final was extensive, with arguably the biggest star in the stadium being Brad Pitt, who attended with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. They were joined by fellow actors Pierce Brosnan, Chris Pine, Rami Malek, Christopher Meloni, and Christopher Briney. Jeff Goldblum was also seen there with his wife, Emilie Livingston.

Beyond that, actors John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie were in the stands. Katie Holmes was in attendance with boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky. Courteney Cox and Nina Dobrev also made appearances, and Sophia Bush attended with girlfriend Ashlyn Harris. The mix of veteran and younger actors made it one of the more eclectic Hollywood showings of the tournament’s second week.

American Athletes

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor watch the semifinal match between Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. and Ben Shelton of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

New York’s own NBA stars showed up to support their fellow American in his respective title run. Jalen Brunson (who also attended the semifinal), Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Landry Shamet were all spotted in the stands.

Outside the Knicks players, various other professional athletes were seen, making for a notable show of local sports solidarity behind Shelton’s title bid. These included NBA players Paolo Banchero and Jose Alvarado, plus professional snowboarder Lindsey Vonn. Trinity Rodman was even able to make a late appearance to see her boyfriend, Shelton, just hours after playing for the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

Music Industry

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 13, 2026 Miles Caton performs before the men's singles final match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The music industry was in full force at the men’s final. Singers Pink!, Zayn, and Sombr were all spotted in the crowd, alongside producer Benny Blanco and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. Camila Cabello and Tate McRae were seen sitting together at the final, and popular DJ Diplo was even spotted. Musician and actor Miles Caton also performed “America the Beautiful” ahead of the match.

Fashion Icons

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Vera Wang and Anna Wintour take in the evening session on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As expected, fashion representatives also showed out at the US Open final. Longtime tennis fixture Anna Wintour, known for her time as editor-in-chief of Vogue, was joined by Elle editor Nina García. Legendary designer Vera Wang was also there, along with couples David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

Business and Media Moguls

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 13, 2026 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos attend the men's singles final match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Plenty of recognizable names made the trip to New York from across the business and pop culture worlds. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended this year’s final with his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Martha Stewart also made the trip to Flushing Meadows. Comedians Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, and legend Jerry Seinfeld rounded out the group, giving the final a strong business and media presence in addition to actors and musicians.

A Star-Studded Slam

The celebrity turnout matched the high stakes of the match itself, though many American fans left disappointed. Zverev ultimately won his second Grand Slam title of the season, beating Shelton in three hours and 33 minutes and denying the American finalist in front of a crowd hoping for a different outcome. Regardless of the result, the star power at this year’s final Slam is a sign of the sport’s growing popularity.