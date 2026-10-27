Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads With Her New Cowgirl Look in Texas

Sophie Cunningham has never been one to follow the crowd, and that goes for everything from her opinions to fashion.

She's become quite the fashion queen, and people check to see her gameday looks on a regular basis.

Now that the Indiana Fever is in the postseason, that doesn't mean the fashion is ending. Cunningham is just as active on social media, showing the world her looks. This is someone, after all, who's said she would love to run a business involving a yacht and big party.

Cunningham's latest Instagram dump features her wearing a true cowgirl's outfit and showing off her country side.

Sophie Cunningham Shows Off Her Country Style in Texas

On Monday, Oct. 26, Cunningham took to social media to show off her Tecovas clothing and boots. It was a total country look, complete with a big, beige cowgirl hat and shiny brown cowboy pants and a tank top to match. Oh, and don't forget the cowboy boots.

Cunningham is an official brand partner for Tecovas, so she went to Austin, Texas, over the weekend to represent the brand at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). It obviously went well.

"Sophie, welcome to Texas," one follower said on Instagram. "Feel free to stay as long as you want. American treasure."

"Sophie, F1 didn't stand a chance you stole the show! You've got that 'effortless cool' down to an art," another said.

"The world needs more Sophie energy," another said.

"I enjoy everything about this woman," another added.

"Sophie Cunningham's shoe > her haters," one more said.

Sophie Cunningham Continues to Embrace What Makes Her Different

So, Cunningham is showing off her fashion and again sending the message to be yourself. It's something she talked about on the podcast "Beyond Basketball" last month.

"Embrace what makes you different than everyone else because that's going to be your biggest superpower," Cunningham said on the show, per the Indiana Fever. "Being you is what's going to set you apart and make you be successful."

So, Cunningham is winning over fans with her latest cowboy look, and her time in Texas is giving everyone another reason to pay attention. The Indiana Fever guard has never been afraid to show off her personality, and her Western-inspired style is proving to be another hit with followers.

Beyond the basketball court, Cunningham continues to make new friends, connect with fans and attract even more followers as her profile grows. Whether she's talking hoops, sharing pieces of her life off the court or embracing a little Texas flair, Cunningham knows how to get people talking.