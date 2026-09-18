Sophie Cunningham Has a Message for Anyone Who Feels 'Different'

Sophie Cunningham dances to the beat of her own drum, as they say, and she's made a brand out of being herself and being different.

Now, she wants others to know that the core to being successful is just that: being yourself.

It's part of what Cunningham talked about on the podcast "Beyond Basketball" on Thursday. Cunningham's appearance marks the first episode in the new series of the Indiana Fever podcast, presented by Yrefy, LLC.

Now, as the Fever prepare to play their first game after the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup against Toronto Tempo, Cunningham is sharing life lessons and advice.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts while warming up prior to a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham Talks About the Biggest 'Superpower'

Cunningham appeared on the first episode of the new series of "Beyond Basketball" with life lessons to share.

"Embrace what makes you different than everyone else because that's going to be your biggest superpower," she said on the show, per the Indiana Fever. "Being you is what's going to set you apart and make you be successful."

Cunningham grew up on a farm, and that's a part of her experience on this podcast, too. On the show, she visited a local farm, as well as talked about building a brand, how important it is to invest wisely and "inspiring the next generation."

Fans Are Loving Sophie Cunningham's New Podcast

"Sophie Cunningham needs her own TV show," one follower said on social media. "And honestly, she already has all the ingredients for one. She's outspoken, funny, naturally entertaining, has a lot of animals, is comfortable on camera, and clearly enjoys the entertainment side of sports. She's already getting into podcasting and broadcasting, so this honestly isn't even a crazy idea anymore."

"You are so amazing to me and my nine-year-old daughter," another said. "We have turned the finger pointing into a sign of affection, and when she's playing softball, when she gets ready to go bat or she makes a good play in the field, we always point at each other, and it's become such a loving gesture between us. I just want to say thank you for that."

It's also worth noting that while the WNBA got a little time away from the grind, Cunningham made the most of it. She introduced a new podcast called "No Hesitation," teaming up with basketball trainer Drew Hanlen.

The podcast is also a new chapter for Cunningham after her previous show. She previously co-hosted "Show Me Something" with "Summer House" personality West Wilson, but that partnership has come to an end following the show's nearly three-month break.