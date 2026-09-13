Fever's Sophie Cunningham Launches Exciting New Project During WNBA Break

The Indiana Fever and the rest of the WNBA are taking a break, giving Sophie Cunningham a chance to step away from the wild pace of the season.

The Fever guard isn't playing in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, so she has some time to enjoy the final stretch of summer without the usual demands of game preparation and life in the spotlight.

Cunningham has quickly become one of the WNBA's most recognizable personalities this year. She's made a major impact on TikTok, where she has more than 4 million followers. She's also built an audience of more than 4 million Instagram followers.

Cunningham lets fans in with her social media posts. It's another reason fans have connected with her beyond basketball.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham looks to shoot the ball against the Connecticut Sun. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham Launches New Podcast During WNBA Break

Cunningham is giving fans another way to hear from her now that the WNBA is on its break.

On Thursday, she introduced a new podcast called "No Hesitation," teaming up with well-known basketball trainer Drew Hanlen for the project.

The new show also marks a change from Cunningham's previous podcast. She previously co-hosted "Show Me Something" with "Summer House" personality West Wilson, but that chapter came to an end. Hanlen replaces former co-host Wilson after the program's nearly three-month break.

"No Hesitation" gives Cunningham a fresh platform to talk basketball and connect with listeners while she has some extra time away from the court.

Sophie Cunningham is BACK with world renowned basketball trainer Drew Hanlen. New episodes dropping every Thursday, with Episode 1 dropping later today. This is No Hesitation. pic.twitter.com/xEANAaslRs — No Hesitation Show (@NoHesiShow) September 10, 2026

With her growing profile both on and off the court, the podcast gives Cunningham another way to show fans a different side of her personality and interests beyond her work with the Fever.

Drew Hanlen Brings a Unique Perspective to the Podcast

Hanlen has worked with a ton of NBA superstars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. He'll also bring an interesting perspective to the show because trainers rarely get the spotlight.

It's another way fans will get to hear all of her thoughts and adventures inside and outside the WNBA.

"Drew and I love this sport, we could talk basketball all day. Now we will!" Cunningham said in a statement about the show. "We'll dive into everything around the WNBA and NBA and can't wait to share our thoughts. The Volume has been an awesome partner in making that happen."

So, Cunningham has been using her time away from the WNBA wisely. She's been going horseback riding at home and prepping a new podcast that's poised to add to her growing media empire.