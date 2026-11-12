Sophie Cunningham Has Something Important to Say on Veterans Day

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has never been shy about her adoration for the military and those who keep the United States safe. It's been a theme of her brand, and she's openly talked about supporting the military and having appreciation for what they do.

Now, on Veterans Day, Cunningham, who amassed a strong social following this past season, is sending out a special message of thanks to our service veterans.

Sophie Cunningham Shares Heartfelt Veterans Day Message

On Wednesday, Cunningham took to her Instagram Stories to share some kind words for the military. It's very on-brand for her and isn't a surprising move, but it's still heartwarming to see her take the time to thank the troops.

Cunningham reposted a message from famed actor Matthew McConaughey, stating, "To those who served, those in service, those in line to serve, and the ones at home for all of them, thank you."

She also shared an American flag emoji on her Instagram Story in honor of Veterans Day.

Sophie Cunningham Previously Opened Up About Her Support for the Military

As mentioned, this wasn't her first time thanking those who serve. During an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast in late October, she opened up about what patriotism means to her and why it's such a personal subject.

The conversation touched on family members who have served in the military, along with the respect she has for those currently serving and the veterans who have already put on the uniform. Cunningham is from Rocheport, Missouri, and returned there during the WNBA's break this past season.

She also shared her appreciation for the sacrifices made by military families and the people who serve the country.

"I'm grateful, and I support the people who serve," she said, per AOL. "We have family members who have served and, you know, they're over there doing things that are unimaginable for us to be out here living our dreams and having the freedoms that we live."

She added, "So anytime that I can shout out our veterans and the people who are currently, you know, fighting for us to live in the best country. You know, I'm going to show that support, and I'm going to give them love. And so that's where I stand."

Sophie Cunningham attends the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She also said she was happy to be part of the United States and an American citizen.

"That doesn't mean that's where everyone stands, and if it's right, wrong, whatever," she added. "But no, I take a lot of pride of where I come from, and I'm proud to be an American citizen."