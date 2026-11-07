Sophie Cunningham's Historic Off-Court Achievement Leaves NBA Stars in the Dust

Sophie Cunningham has become one of the WNBA's biggest names, and her presence goes way beyond the basketball court.

The free agent has attracted lots of attention for her fashion choices, political views, inspirational messages and overall growing profile in the public eye.

She's become a recognizable personality in a league that's drawing more attention than ever, but there's more to Cunningham than headlines and social media conversations. She's also a talented basketball player who has earned her place in the WNBA.

Whether fans are following her style, listening to her opinions or watching her compete, Cunningham has found a way to keep people talking.

Sophie Cunningham's Social Media Following is Taking Off in a Way That's Historic

Cunningham didn't need a championship win to become one of the biggest stories in basketball this season. Her social media numbers did plenty of talking.

The free-agent guard added nearly 3 million Instagram followers between May 8 and Nov. 2, according to branding and social media agency bknown. That's more growth than any of the NBA's top 50 most-followed players managed during the same period.

She also outpaced the combined follower gains of the next 49 most-followed WNBA players.

Cunningham's Instagram audience more than tripled over those six months, jumping from 1,403,868 followers to 4,356,063. That's a quite remarkable climb, even in a league that's seeing more interest.

So, good and bad comes with fame. Cunningham has a massive social following, but she said on the Monday on installment of the “No Hesitation” podcast that she's also had to hire security.

Cunningham Gives Fans a Look Beyond the Basketball Court

Part of the appeal is how much of her personality she shares online. Cunningham posts dancing and lip-syncing videos, gives fans a look at her fashion choices, and shares little bits of her life away from the court. It's an easygoing approach that lets people feel like they're getting to know the person behind the basketball player.

The numbers also put her ahead of some major NBA names. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson gained just over 1 million followers during the same stretch, while Victor Wembanyama added 763,134 and Karl-Anthony Towns picked up 384,306. Those numbers are impressive but but as much as Cunningham's figures.

Cunningham is now heading into the 2027 offseason as a free agent after a run with the Indiana Fever. Her next basketball move is still up in the air, pun intended, be she's definitely built an audience that goes beyond the WNBA hardwood.