Sophie Cunningham Shows Off Leggy Pregame Look for Fever Home Finale

Sophie Cunningham has legs — and she knows how to use them, as the classic ZZ Top song says.

At this point, it's a known thing that Cunningham is going to show up at Fever games looking stylish, so she's a regular in photo galleries showing off WNBA fashion looks.

Cunningham arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the Indiana Fever's regular-season home finale on Tuesday, and she did so wearing an outfit that showed off her toned legs. Fans were quick to comment about the look, and some of them think Cunningham may have the best legs in the business.

When she's not talking on her podcast called "No Hesitation" or on the court, Cunningham certainly is getting attention with her fashion.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham shoots the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Game-Day Look

Ahead of the Fever's game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx at home, Cunningham walked into Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a gray "Kick Rocks" sweatshirt and short gray shorts to match.

She also donned black sunglasses, with her blonde hair long, wavy and flowing. To cap off the look, Cunningham wore black heels.

On Wednesday, the player took to her official Instagram page to share the look with the caption, "I mean….. if the shoe fits."

The gallery showed several pictures of Cunningham posing in the outfit, as well as some video footage.

Fans Can't Stop Talking About Sophie Cunningham's Legs

While what the sweatshirt says, "Kick Rocks," may have gotten some attention, really, followers were mainly commenting about Cunningham's legs.

"Has Nikki Glaser seen these legs? She has some serious competition," one said.

"Literally should be a model," another said.

"All around smoke show. You go Soph," one more added.

"Best legs in female sports," another added.

"Soph looks stunning and amazing on the runway—the queen of the WNBA. I love the shoes, the sweatshirt, and those beautiful glasses," one more said. "Soph is blessed, and I'm proud to be her number one fan. May God always bless your life."

The Fever won their final home game of the regular season against the Lynx, 96-77. Before the game, Cunningham also shared an Instagram Story of her signing a small basketball and launching it into the crowd.

The audience was loud and excited to be at this game, and it was all Fever, all night. Next up, the Fever face the Lynx again on Thursday, this time on the road.