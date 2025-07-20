Azzi Fudd’s provocative WNBA All-Star Game fit raises eyebrows
UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd turned heads all All-Star break supporting girlfriend Paige Bueckers. Her fit for the All-Star Game may have been her best yet, though.
The 22-year-old Fudd and the 23-year-old Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their first national championship since 2016, and have been inseparable off the court with Fudd even attending the WNBA draft where she stole the show with a glam makeover and black dress.
After a viral “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post from Fudd — and other signs like holding hands at an away game — the college star and the Dallas Wings All-Star hard launched their relationship on Thursday when Bueckers confirmed them dating.
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares exciting personal news dropping dramatic new look
The two were seen as the new “power couple” at Friday’s All-Star party in Indianapolis going out together.
For the actual game while Bueckers crushed her first-ever All-Star tunnel fit and even did a viral locker room duo dance with Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, it was Fudd who upstaged her with a truly stunning look while in the crowd that definitely raised some eyebrows.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark wins at All-Star Game with fit entrance despite Fever star not playing
She also took a moment to pose with Bueckers in an adorable selfie.
Fudd certainly brought the heat with that look.
Bueckers finished her first All-Star game with six points and eight assists with Team Collier beating Team Clark, 151-131.
The biggest story, however, may have been Bueckers’ girlfriend Fudd once again.
